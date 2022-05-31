NEWMAN'S OWN® INC. INTRODUCES NEW GARLIC VINAIGRETTE & MARINADE AND LINE OF STONE-FIRED CRUST PIZZAS NATIONWIDE

Beloved Food Company Founded by Actor and Philanthropist Paul Newman Continues Its 40-Year History of Giving 100% of Profits to Help Kids

WESTPORT, Conn. , May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newman's Own Inc., the food and beverage company founded by actor and philanthropist Paul Newman, today announced the launch of not one, but two exciting new products perfectly timed for summer: Garlic Vinaigrette & Marinade and Stone-Fired Crust Pizzas. Whether you're hosting a barbeque or looking for a quick and easy dinner after a day at the beach, these new products bring taste, quality, and convenience to the table while improving the lives of children in need. As with all Newman's Own products, 100% of profits from the sale of the new dressing and pizzas will go to organizations that help kids.

Perfect for dressing salads, marinating meats, topping pasta and dipping bread, Newman's Own new Garlic Vinaigrette & Marinade is light and fresh, full of flavor, and incredibly versatile. Made with premium ingredients and a special blend of herbs and spices, the double-purpose vinaigrette and marinade sets itself apart by featuring four different forms of garlic – minced, powdered, granulated and chopped – delivering deliciously bold and zesty flavor with every bite. It is the latest addition to the brand's extensive offering of classic vinaigrettes and dressings.

Expanding beyond the brand's Thin and Crispy and Cauliflower Crust Pizzas for the first time, Newman's Own new Stone-Fired Crust Pizzas are authentic, Italian pizzas with lightly blistered crusts. To achieve the perfect crust, the pizzas are stone-fired at a very high temperature (900°F) for 60 seconds to lock in the flavors of the high-quality Italian toppings and maintain a light, airy, and slightly crispy texture until they're ready to be baked in the oven at home. Newman's Own Stone-Fired Crust Pizzas are imported from Italy and available in three authentic Italian flavors including classic Margherita, Quattro Formaggi (Four Cheese), and Spinaci & Formaggi (Spinach & Cheese). The Margherita pizza is topped with a traditional tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella cheese, and basil leaves. The four-cheese pizza features fior di latte mozzarella, buffalo ricotta, buffalo mozzarella, Pecorino Romano cheese, and basil leaves. The spinach and cheese pizza is made with caciocavallo cheese, fior di mozzarella, Grana Padano, spinach, garlic, and a splash of lemon.

"Forty years after Newman's Own was founded with the launch of its first salad dressing, we remain committed to Paul Newman's vision of giving all profits away," said Nicole Malcolm-Manyara, Chief Marketing Officer of Newman's Own, Inc. "As we launch a bold and zesty new dressing this year, as well as a new Italian pizza line, I'm proud that our customers can still feel doubly good about reaching for convenient, tasty foods with high-quality ingredients while helping support organizations that improve the lives of children at the same time."

The Garlic Vinaigrette & Marinade is gluten-free and has no artificial flavors, preservatives, colors or high fructose corn syrup. Within the Stone-Fired Crust Pizza line, Margherita has no preservatives or artificial ingredients, Quattro Formaggi has no preservatives or artificial ingredients, and Spinaci & Formaggi has no artificial colors or flavors. Newman's Own Garlic Vinaigrette & Marinade and Stone-Fire Crust Pizza products are rolling out nationwide this summer with an SRP of $3.99 and $7.29, respectively. For additional information and to find products in a store near you, visit NewmansOwn.com or follow the brand on Instagram @NewmansOwn.

About Newman's Own Inc.

Newman's Own, Inc., founded by Paul Newman in 1982, offers great tasting, high-quality food and beverage products for people and pets. Products include salad dressings, pasta sauces, frozen pizza, salsa, refrigerated drinks, cookies, and popcorn as well as dog food, and dog treats. Newman's Own Inc. continues Paul Newman's founding commitment to "give it all away," with 100% of profits going to organizations that help children who face adversity through the Newman's Own Foundation.

