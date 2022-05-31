NICKELODEON SLIME CUP, BRAND-NEW TEE-RIFIC GOLF COMPETITION, PREMIERES SATURDAY, JUNE 25, AT 8 P.M. (ET/PT)

Special to Feature Top-Ranked Professional Golfers Collin Morikawa, Lexi Thompson, Jon Rahm and recent PGA Championship Winner Justin Thomas; NFL Superstars Saquon Barkley and Justin Herbert; Actor, Host and Author Terry Crews; WWE Superstar Nikki Bella; and Nick Stars Isaiah Crews, Kate Godfrey, Jaidyn Triplett and Tyler Wladis, with Gabrielle Nevaeh Green and Young Dylan Providing Commentary in the Booth alongside CBS Sports' Play-by-Play Announcer Noah Eagle, and Actors Jerry Trainor and Hunter March as Sideline Reporters

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickelodeon delivers a tee-rific golf competition with Nickelodeon Slime Cup, a brand-new special produced with key members from the team behind the popular made-for-TV golf franchise, The Match. The hour-long special will feature four teams as they compete on a "Nick-ified" golf course to reach an unpredictable final round taking place inside the iconic Rose Bowl stadium. Nickelodeon Slime Cup will simulcast on Saturday, June 25, at 8 p.m. (ET/PT) across Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nicktoons.

With one-of-a-kind tee boxes, far-out fairways and greens, physical challenges, and lots of slime, the special will culminate with "The Unfairway"--the final hole where players battle it out to win the ultimate Nickelodeon Slime Cup, a Nick orange blazer and the epic honor of getting slimed.

Nickelodeon Slime Cup will feature four teams of three that consist of a professional golfer, a celebrity and a Nickelodeon star. Nick stars Gabrielle Nevaeh Green and Young Dylan, and CBS Sports' play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle will provide commentary in the booth and bring the same perspectives they brought to the NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon, while actors Jerry Trainor (iCarly) and Hunter March (Betch) serve as sideline reporters.

The following teams will compete in a two-round tournament, with holes inspired by fan-favorite Nickelodeon shows.

Green Team: Professional Golfer Collin Morikawa; Actor, Host and Author Terry Crews; and Nick star Jaidyn Triplett .

Pink Team: Professional Golfer and recent PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas ; WWE Superstar Nikki Bella ; and Nick star Isaiah Crews .

Red Team: Professional Golfer Jon Rahm; NFL Superstar Justin Herbert ; and Nick star Kate Godfrey .

Orange Team: Professional Golfer Lexi Thompson; NFL Superstar Saquon Barkley; and Nick star Tyler Wladis .

Nickelodeon Slime Cup is produced by Bryan Zuriff (Ray Donovan, Escape at Dannemora, The Match, Steve Jobs) and Excel Sports Management (The Match, Payne's Valley Cup), in association with Nickelodeon Productions. John Faratzis (Hell's Kitchen, Family Food Fight) serves as co-executive producer. Production for Nickelodeon is overseen by Ashley Kaplan, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Unscripted & Digital Franchise Studio, ViacomCBS; Paul J Medford, Vice President, Unscripted Current Series; Luke Wahl, Vice President, Unscripted Creative; and Jennifer Bryson, Vice President, Production, Tentpoles, Events & Music & Specials.

