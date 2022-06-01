Bakersfield Rehabilitation Hospital Opens in Bakersfield, California

Ernest Health's Newest Hospital Opens Doors to Serve the Greater Bakersfield Community

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. and BAKERSFIELD, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernest Health, a national specialty healthcare provider based in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, recently celebrated the opening of Bakersfield Rehabilitation Hospital, a medical rehabilitation hospital located at 4400 Kirkcaldy Drive in Bakersfield, California.

Conveniently situated on the Rio Bravo Medical Campus off Highway 178 between Morning Drive and Fairfax Road, the 50-bed rehabilitation hospital will serve Kern County and surrounding communities. The new hospital is fully operational and accepting patient referrals at this time.

"We're excited for the greater Bakersfield community to experience the world-class care that our hospitals are known for," stated Brad Hollinger, CEO of Ernest Health and Vibra Healthcare. "We are grateful for the overwhelming support of the community and thank our partners and employees for the important work they've done to bring vital, life-changing rehabilitative care to Bakersfield."

Bakersfield Rehabilitation Hospital's CEO, Randy Dodd, has led his team in planning for opening. "It's a remarkable experience bringing a new hospital to life," Dodd shared. "We've assembled a top-notch team of professionals who truly understand what it means to care for others. We're all eager to serve the people of Kern County and are honored to be welcomed as the latest addition to Bakersfield's outstanding medical community."

Bakersfield Rehabilitation Hospital treats individuals recovering from or living with debilitating injuries, illnesses, and chronic medical issues. Conditions treated include stroke, brain and spinal cord injury, multiple traumas, various neurological and musculoskeletal disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, amputation, and other medically complex conditions.

The hospital's team of rehab experts provides 24-hour nursing, daily physician management, and intensive physical, occupational, and speech therapy services to help patients regain the strength and skills needed to return to their lives at home and in the community.

G.L. Bruno Associates, Inc. constructed the freestanding, 60,000-square-foot hospital. The facility features 50 private rooms with private baths, four bariatric suites, an outdoor therapy courtyard, a home-like suite for practicing daily activities, and a spacious rehabilitation gym with a full complement of specialty equipment.

The Bakersfield hospital is the first of three new California hospitals that Ernest Health is opening, with Sacramento Rehabilitation Hospital and Stockton Regional Rehabilitation Hospital currently in the final stages of construction. Gaining from the expertise and resources of two post-acute care industry leaders, Bakersfield Rehabilitation Hospital is operated by Ernest Health and managed by Vibra Healthcare.

Dodd and team plan to host a grand opening event on June 9. In the meantime, medical providers and prospective patients can call the hospital to learn more about its services, schedule a tour, or discuss a referral for treatment. Individuals interested in employment at Bakersfield Rehabilitation Hospital can visit the hospital's website to view and apply for current career opportunities.

About Ernest Health

Ernest Health was founded in 2004 and has been providing specialized rehabilitative services to patients since 2005, when the first hospitals opened. Ernest Health's rehabilitation hospitals treat thousands of patients every year who are recovering from or living with disabilities caused by injuries, illnesses, or chronic medical conditions such as strokes, orthopedic, brain and spinal cord injuries. All of Ernest Health's inpatient rehabilitation hospitals have been ranked in the top 10% among over 800 inpatient rehabilitation facilities nationwide as determined by Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation (UDSMR). For additional information about Ernest Health's network, please visit www.ernesthealth.com.

About Vibra Healthcare

Vibra Healthcare is a critical care and medical rehabilitation hospital company focused on the development, acquisition, and operation of freestanding specialty acute care hospitals and outpatient rehabilitation centers. Teams of highly trained specialists lead Vibra's clinical programs for rehabilitating patients who have suffered from strokes, multiple traumas, serious infectious diseases including COVID-19, musculoskeletal, neurologic, cardiac, and respiratory conditions, including ventilator dependency. Vibra and its affiliates currently employ over 6,000 employees and own, operate and manage over 45 specialty hospitals, transitional care units/facilities, and hospital-based outpatient physical therapy locations in 14 states. For additional information about Vibra Healthcare's network of specialty hospitals and post-acute care continuum, please visit www.vibrahealthcare.com.

