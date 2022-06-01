BRP CHOOSES TO RIDE OUT INTIMIDATION

VALCOURT, QC, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Today, BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) furthered its commitment to be the industry leader in corporate citizenship with the announcement of a community engagement program entitled "Ride Out Intimidation". The Company is teaming up with experts and credible organizations to raise awareness and implement meaningful initiatives on a global scale.

BRP seeks to rally its extensive network around this universal cause that affects countless children and adults alike. The Company will focus its efforts and deploy projects targeting youth in schools, adults in the workplace, and marginalized communities.

"We choose to take a stand against intimidation, a prevalent social challenge that unfortunately still touches too many, everywhere and in different ways," declared José Boisjoli, President and CEO at BRP. "We want to do our part to ensure children can grow up in an environment that encourages development and learning, and that workplaces and communities are exempt from intimidation. We invite all our employees, dealers, suppliers and passionate riders, as well as their friends and family, to join our movement."

As a starting point, BRP is joining forces with three reputable organizations that are experts in fighting intimidation: Born this Way Foundation, Ditch the Label, and the Jasmin Roy Sophie Desmarais Foundation.

Born This Way Foundation focuses on building a kinder, braver world by making kindness cool, validating the emotions of young people, and eliminating the stigma surrounding mental health. Their global kindness campaign, #BeKind21, has engaged over 7 million people. Through BRP's support, the organization will extend its impact, and inspire even more people to demonstrate kindness 365 days per year.

"We are proud to work with and for young people to build spaces that are welcoming, affirming, respectful, and kind," said Maya Enista Smith, Executive Director of Born This Way Foundation. "We are grateful to BRP and their Ride Out Intimidation initiative for supporting our work and contributing to a kinder and braver world."

Ditch the Label concentrates on supporting youth and young adults. Over the last 2 years, the organization successfully reached over 3.4 million people between the ages of 12 and 25 through digital support tools. Currently, Ditch the Label reaches youth in the US, Canada, Australia and Europe. With BRP's contribution, programs and presence will be extended to new regions.

"We are delighted to be partnering with BRP on their global initiatives to combat intimidation and bullying," said Liam Hackett, Founder & CEO of Ditch the Label. "As a non-profit, we recognize the power in partnering with brand partners who are as equally as passionate about social impact as we are. With BRP's support, we will be able to reach even more people and provide meaningful impact in new communities."

Initially created in Canada in 2010, the Jasmin Roy Sophie Desmarais Foundation is recognized as a pioneer in anti-intimidation awareness and a subject-matter expert for initiatives, workshops and content specific to Intimidation.

"In recent years, we have seen an unprecedented mobilization to prevent and address bullying and violence, including fostering more positive and caring environments. While our efforts are bearing fruit, we must continue to instill respect, good citizenship and acceptance of difference. BRP's support will allow the Foundation to continue to fight bullying and to spread the word about its programs around the world," said Jasmin Roy, President of the Jasmin Roy Sophie Desmarais Foundation.

Recognizing the major role employers can play in affecting workplace culture, BRP will lead by example by implementing a Zero-intimidation approach and addressing Intimidation in its Code of Ethics to be published this fall. BRP will benefit from the expertise of the Jasmin Roy Sophie Desmarais Foundation to create its first training program to raise awareness and educate its workforce on seeing the signs and addressing behaviors that could feel intimidating.

As part of its overarching Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR25) program, BRP committed to invest 1% of pre-tax profits in local and global causes by 2025. Charitable organizations are encouraged to submit their projects related to Ride Out Intimidation via the BRP website.

About BRP

We are a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$7.6 billion from over 120 countries, our global workforce includes close to 20,000 driven, resourceful people.

