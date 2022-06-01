Fortimize and Lucro Partner to Deliver End-to-End Digital Consulting for Banks & Credit Unions

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortimize, a Salesforce partner since 2012, and Lucro, a boutique nCino consulting firm, have entered into an exclusive strategic alliance to help Banks & Credit Unions accelerate their ability to meet the digital demands of their customers and members.

The alliance combines Fortimize's deep Salesforce platform expertise which includes Financial Services Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and Mulesoft, with Lucro's experience in implementing and optimizing nCino at Financial Institutions.

"We believe many institutions under $20B in assets don't have partners they can trust to advise them or deliver on complex industry and technology issues. Our respective firms have the industry expertise and technical know-how to do both," said Lucro Co-Founder, Kyle Huntzberry.

"This partnership with Fortimize allows us to deliver end-to-end digital initiatives across a banking customer's lifecycle and truly become a one-stop shop for our Financial Services clients."

Danny Varghese, Fortimize President, added: "As partners, our values align on a consulting approach that centers on customer–or member–and employee experience to drive business outcomes. The Fortimize and Lucro partnership, and our collective technology expertise, brings a competitive edge to our banking and credit union clients that are competing in a fast-evolving landscape of FinTechs and digital-native banks."

About Fortimize

Fortimize, a Salesforce consulting firm, partners with financial services clients to design, build, automate and enhance digital experiences for their customers and employees. Learn more at www.fortimize.com .

About Lucro

Lucro is a boutique consulting firm focused on helping Financial Institutions unlock the full potential of the nCino and Salesforce platform. Lucro, meaning "profit" in Spanish, was created with one mission in mind: to enrich all those around us—our clients, colleagues, and communities. Learn more at www.lucro-consulting.com .

