Full Swing Helping Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen Prepare for Capital One's The Match

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the sports world turns its attention to Las Vegas for the latest version of Capital One's The Match, they will be watching some of the game's best hit the links, the best quarterbacks that is. People have followed Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen viral smack talk on social media but they also have seen some of them using the latest golf technology from Full Swing preparing for a worldwide stage at The Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas. Just this weekend Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, both members of #TeamFullSwing, took to instagram to show off their swings while using the new Full Swing KIT Launch Monitor out on the range to track their swing data and propel their training.

A leader in sports technology, Full Swing , has served as the official training technology partner for many TOUR pros for years including Tiger Woods and has been rapidly expanding to other champion athletes around the globe. For someone like Patrick Mahomes who continues to dive deeper into the game of golf, choosing Full Swing as his trusted golf technology with his in-home simulator and on the range using the KIT launch monitor to prepare him for the Match was a no-brainer.

"I had been eying Full Swing for a while, having seen other pros install them in their houses, I had to get one put in our new house to work on my game," said Mahomes. "The technology is next level and to have it in the comfort of my own home is pretty sweet."

While the Full Swing simulator has long been a staple in the homes of players everywhere, the Full Swing KIT is the company's newest product making waves throughout the golf industry. Most recently seen behind Tiger on the range at the PGA Championship as a crucial piece of his recovery training, the device has gained traction as a result of its more affordable price point ($3,999 or financing as low as $185/month), state-of-the-art technology, accuracy, and ease of use. It has been rapidly adopted on practice ranges around the world by golfers of all skill levels, top instructors, and iconic courses like Pebble Beach - and is now making its way to Las Vegas for Capital One's The Match.

"More athletes continue to reach out to us as they interact with more pros about how to improve their game faster," said Jason Fierro, Chief Operating Officer of Full Swing. "Getting calls from Patrick and Josh to install simulators and see them using KIT on the range to prepare for their big moments off the field, lets us know that our products truly are for everyone who values their time and wants to improve their game like the pros."

For more information on the Full Swing simulator or Full Swing KIT Launch Monitor, or to place an order, visit FullSwingGolf.com.

About Full Swing Inc.

Full Swing, a proud part of Bruin Capital, is the brand responsible for the industry-leading sports technology innovation chosen as the Official Licensed Simulator of The PGA TOUR, GOLF Channel and Topgolf Swing Suites. As the only simulator brand with patented dual-tracking technology providing unmatched real ball flight on the world's most iconic courses and across 13 dynamic sport experiences, they offer the most complete indoor experience.

The Full Swing KIT launch monitor, has been tested and trusted by Tiger Woods to give golfers 16 points of club and ball data with high-resolution video included so golfers can complement the indoor simulator experience with the most innovative launch monitor outdoors.

Among Team Full Swing's impressive roster of champions are PGA TOUR stars Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, the LPGA's Brooke Henderson, and the NBA's Steph Curry.

Head to fullswinggolf.com for the latest product offerings and news.

Full Swing is the largest US-based producer of golf and sport simulators, chosen as the Official Licensee of PGA TOUR and the Official Simulator of GOLF Channel, the only simulator giving players patented dual-tracking technology to provide unmatched real ball flight. Users can dynamically experience more than 13 sports including golf, featuring the world's most iconic courses. Team Full Swing boasts PGA TOUR Players Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose & More. (PRNewsfoto/Full Swing Simulators) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Full Swing Golf