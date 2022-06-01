Mazars in the US Appoints Karine Philippon as Office Managing Partner in Los Angeles

With more than 15 years of experience, Karine succeeds Jessica Cluzeau, who is returning to Mazars France

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazars, a leading audit, tax and advisory firm in the US, today announced that Karine Philippon has been appointed the new Office Managing Partner in Los Angeles, succeeding Jessica Cluzeau, who returns to Mazars France. With more than a decade of experience in public accounting, Karine will continue to drive the growth of the Mazars practice in California, in addition to leading the technology, media and telecom sectors.

"I am excited to see Karine move into her new position as Office Managing Partner in the Los Angeles market. With her extensive background, we are looking forward to her taking the lead in bringing holistic solutions to our West Coast clients," said Mazars US Chairman and CEO Victor Wahba. "As a firm with a sharp focus on career development, Karine has a proven track record of developing talent, and we are particularly thrilled that she has earned this promotion within Mazars in the US."

Karine began her career as an Audit Staff with Mazars Group in 2004 and transferred to a US affiliate of the Group in 2008. She rejoined Mazars as a Partner in Los Angeles in 2017. She has extensive expertise working with technology, media, manufacturing and distribution companies, providing accounting, tax, audit and consulting services to a wide range of companies, from start-ups and emerging growth businesses to international groups.

"Throughout my career, I've had the opportunity to work with a variety of clients across various industries and I became passionate about the tech and media sectors, which are fast-growing sectors for Mazars" Karine commented. "I am excited to take on the Office Managing Partner role to continue to drive business growth and guide business operations."

Before joining Mazars, Karine received her master's degree in audit and financial advisory from the Universite Paris Dauphine. Her specialties are financial reporting, mergers & acquisitions, audits, spin-offs, technical accounting and advisory, under US GAAP and IFRS. She also is a Certified Public Accountant in California and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

About Mazars in the US

Mazars USA LLP is an independent member firm of Mazars Group, an international audit, tax and advisory organization with operations in over 90 countries. With roots going back to 1921 in the US, the firm has a significant national presence in strategic geographies, providing seamless access to 26,000+ professionals around the world. Our industry specialists deliver tailored services to a wide range of clients across sectors, including individuals, high-growth emerging companies, privately-owned businesses and large enterprises.

