Pam Kosanke Named Chief Revenue Officer for EOS Worldwide

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EOS Worldwide has named Pam Kosanke as its inaugural chief revenue officer. In this role, she will lead all global sales and marketing for the company, in addition to being responsible for total revenue growth.

EOS Worldwide has helped thousands of entrepreneurs around the world get everything they want from their businesses. More at: www.eosworldwide.com (PRNewswire)

Having served as the global chief marketing officer for EOS Worldwide for over two years, Kosanke rebranded the company, unifying over 700 independent brands as part of a shift into a new franchise model, and built and executed marketing strategies that have driven double-digit growth across all key metrics. As a Professional EOS Implementer®, Kosanke has experience teaching entrepreneurial leadership teams how to get everything they want from their businesses.

"Pam has already made amazing contributions during her time at EOS, and we're thrilled she's accepted this expanded role," said Kelly Knight, EOS Worldwide's Integrator™. "As the new Revenue leader, Pam's gifts for strategic thinking and execution make her the leader to best fulfill our vision and Core Target™ of 100,000 companies running on EOS."

Kosanke has broad experience working with organizations ranging from Fortune 500 companies to nonprofits and small businesses and across a variety of industries, including franchising, packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, professional services, sports marketing, and retail.

About EOS®

With over 500 EOS Implementers® around the world, EOS Worldwide has helped thousands of entrepreneurs get everything they want from their businesses. The EOS Model® offers a proven system of simple and practical tools used by entrepreneurial leaders of companies with 10–250 employees to clarify, simplify, and achieve their visions for business success. The 5 EOS core values are: Be Humbly Confident, Grow or Die, Help First, Do the Right Thing, and Do What We Say. For more information about EOS, visit www.eosworldwide.com .

