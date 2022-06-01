RetailMeNot Kicks Off The New Season With Summer of Savings

RetailMeNot Kicks Off The New Season With Summer of Savings

RetailMeNot's Summer of Savings Will Give Shoppers the Chance to Save on Everything They Need for Summer's Memorable Moments

AUSTIN, Texas, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RetailMeNot is kicking off summer shopping with the announcement of its Summer of Savings to help shoppers save on everything they need for the upcoming gifting, hosting and travel season while earning money back along the way.

RetailMeNot (PRNewswire)

Shoppers are eagerly anticipating a season of celebrating milestones and making memories with their loved ones, and according to recent RetailMeNot's research, 70% of Americans plan to attend a celebration this summer. To help these shoppers save money, RetailMeNot's Summer of Savings will offer coupons, deals and cashback offers available at favorite stores including the Home Depot, buybuy Baby, eBay and more. Whether shoppers need to find the perfect wedding gift, re-book winter travel plans, or refresh the home with hosting essentials, they can shop with confidence during the Summer of Savings.

"Summer has arrived and with the new season comes lots of milestones as we get back to normal, which means lots of celebrations. We want to help make shopping for these celebrations easier by hosting our Summer of Savings to help consumers save money," says Kristin McGrath, Shopping Expert at RetailMeNot. "In a time when inflation is causing stressed budgets, RetailMeNot wants to help you kick off your vacations, events and gatherings by giving shoppers the chance to earn money back while they shop. Our Summer of Savings will bring cash back and discounts from favorite retailers so you can celebrate all of the special moments this summer, while saving at the same time."

See below for some of the exciting offers that will be available throughout the month:

Up to 12% cash back at Home Depot

Deals of up to 50% off your living space with eBay

Up to 12% cash back at buybuy Baby

To shop RetailMeNot's Summer of Savings, visit www.retailmenot.com to access the awesome deals.

Survey Methodology:

The Ziff Media Group Shopping Survey was conducted between April 6 and 7, 2022, among 1,116 nationally representative Americans ages 18 and up.

About RetailMeNot:

RetailMeNot is a leading savings destination bringing people and the things they love together through savings with retailers, brands and restaurants. RetailMeNot makes everyday life more affordable through online and in-store coupon codes, cash back offers, and the RetailMeNot Deal Finder™ browser extension. To learn more, visit https://www.retailmenot.com/corp or follow @RetailMeNot on social media.

About Ziff Davis:

Ziff Davis (Nasdaq: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com .

Press Contact:

ALISON BROD MARKETING + COMMUNICATIONS

retailmenot@alisonbrodmc.com

212-230-1800

RetailMeNot (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RetailMeNot