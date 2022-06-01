Spirit Airlines Offering Interest-Free Payment Installment Options With Uplift Partnership Now Through June 15

SUNNYVALE, Calif. , June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines and Uplift, the only enterprise Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) solution serving the world's top travel brands, today announced both an extended partnership and a limited-time offer of interest-free installments for qualified Guests to pay over time. Guests should act soon by booking their Spirit flights now through Wednesday, June 15, for travel dates through Spirit's current reservation calendar. The offer extends for any of the nearly 90 destinations that Spirit serves across the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean.

"Spirit is committed to delivering the best value in the sky, and we are the leader in providing customizable travel options for our Guests. It's great to also provide interest-free payment options with Uplift so our Guests gain even more flexibility as they connect with friends and family and create new memories this summer and beyond," said Rana Ghosh, Vice President of Omnichannel Sales at Spirit Airlines.

Uplift is integrated into the Spirit booking platform providing a frictionless experience for Guests to use Uplift's flexible payment options. With Uplift there are no fees including no late fees or prepayment penalties and travel can happen before completing payments.

"We are honored that Spirit Airlines has been an early adopter and partner of Uplift," said Tom Botts, Uplift Chief Commercial Officer. "It's a special relationship when a partner like Spirit trusts in our product and team to provide the utmost value to their Guests time and time again."

Uplift partners with over 200 of the world's leading airlines, cruise lines, resorts and other major travel providers to offer Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) payment options to help more consumers make meaningful purchases and experience the travel that they deserve.

The Spirit interest-free promotion is available for purchases beginning as low as $49 one-way and for three-month terms, with no late fees or prepayment penalties. Guests can book today and fly as soon as tomorrow – even before they are finished making their payments. Travelers can also book now and begin easy monthly installments and daydream about their memorable getaway or upcoming summer vacation trip.

*Down payment may be required. 0% APR offer available only from 6/1/22-6/15/22 on a 3-month term. Actual terms are based on your credit score and other factors and may vary. Loans made through Uplift are offered by these lending partners: uplift.com/lenders. Privacy Policy. Terms of Use.

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call Á La Smarte®. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving those communities. Come save with us at spirit.com .

About Uplift

Uplift is the leading Buy Now Pay Later solution empowering people to get more out of life, one thoughtful purchase at a time. Serving the world's top enterprise level travel and retail brands, Uplift's complete range of flexible payment options drive higher conversion and loyalty for partners, while giving customers a simple, surprise-free way to pay over time with no late fees or prepayment penalties. Uplift is currently available throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit Uplift.com .

