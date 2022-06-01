TPX-100: OrthoTrophix Presents the Latest Clinical Data at BIO 2022

FOSTER CITY, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OrthoTrophix, Inc., a privately held biopharmaceutical company, announced today that the Company will present the latest clinical data and registration plan of TPX-100 in knee osteoarthritis (OA) patients at BIO 2022 (San Diego, CA for June 13 – 16).

The presentation will be made by the company's CEO, Yoshi Kumagai, in Theater 2 at 1:45pm on Tuesday, June 14th. The presentation will include clinical data demonstrating the robust improvements of function, long term pain, and joint structure by TPX-100 treatment, as well as the strong associations between the clinical and structural effects.

"These data are persuasive that TPX-100 affects the critical pathophysiology of knee OA and that it results in striking clinical benefits to the patients," commented Yoshi Kumagai. "I look forward to presenting the breakthrough to the pharmaceutical and investment communities at BIO."

"It has been nearly four years since the FDA revised its OA therapy guidance, removing articular cartilage thickness that had been the agency's 'endorsed' OA biomarker for decades. The clinical results of TPX-100 align with the FDA's latest draft guidance for DMOAD approval," commented Dr. Dawn McGuire, OrthoTrophix' Chief Medical Officer. "We anticipate that TPX-100 will help many of the over 500 million OA patients worldwide who currently have no compelling disease modifying therapy."

OrthoTrophix, Inc., based in the San Francisco Bay Area, California, is a privately held biopharmaceutical company focused on development and commercialization of a first-in-class Disease Modifying Osteoarthritis Drug (DMOAD). Founded by three co-founders in 2011, the primary focus of OrthoTrophix has been regeneration and repair of cartilage and underlying bones in the knee and other joints with its novel proprietary compounds.

