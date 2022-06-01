TRC Healthcare Partners with the University of Colorado Denver to Offer Cannabis Education for Pharmacists

Americans are using many different cannabis products, but their healthcare providers often lack the skills to offer relevant healthcare advice. TRC Healthcare responds with a training program specifically designed to support pharmacists.

DENVER, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TRC Healthcare (TRC) has launched a new training program to help pharmacists deliver better healthcare for patients who use cannabis products. The online program, known as RxAdvanced: Guide to Cannabis, gives pharmacists a foundational knowledge of cannabis that strengthens their role as stewards of public health. "As more states legalize cannabis products, either for medical use, recreational use, or both, we have seen a need within the healthcare industry for credible information that can help clinicians guide patients toward safe and effective cannabis use," says Wes Crews, Chief Executive of TRC Healthcare.

Patients expect their pharmacists to know how cannabis interacts with their medications and conditions. This is a new area that many pharmacists don't feel they are adequately trained to support those expectations. As a trusted leader in evidence-based medication advisory resources for pharmacists and other clinicians, TRC Healthcare is filling that knowledge gap by partnering with the University of Colorado Denver Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.

"The RxAdvanced: Guide to Cannabis program is an online training program developed specifically for pharmacists by our expert faculty members. The program provides pharmacists with a great resource says Dr Jodie Malhotra, PharmD, Director of Practitioner and International Development. "By the time they finish the program, pharmacists will be prepared to offer sound advice on role that medical cannabis may - or may not - have in patient care"

RxAdvanced: Guide to Cannabis focuses on practical tips for consulting with patients and healthcare providers about cannabis. Pharmacists gain insights about the human endocannabinoid system as well as the medical history of cannabis and its chemical constituents. The curriculum also covers state and federal regulations that pertain to cannabis.

About TRC Healthcare

TRC Healthcare provides resources, training, and support for a wide-range of healthcare professionals to ensure better patient care. Their integrated support, unbiased resources, and comprehensive training prepares healthcare professionals to make informed decisions that lead to better patient outcomes and cost efficiencies. Clinicians at every stage in their careers trust TRC Healthcare to deliver continuing education that keeps them practicing at the top of their licenses. Healthcare administrators choose TRC Healthcare to bring professional excellence, quality care, and compliance to their systems. Some of the company's industry-leading offerings include Pharmacist's Letter, which keeps pharmacists informed of healthcare trends and recommendations; Pharmacy Technician University, an online program to certify pharmacy technicians; NetCE, a continuing education platform for healthcare professions; and QURE Healthcare, which provides a simulation tool that measures and improves physician practices.

About the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus

The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus is a world-class medical destination at the forefront of transformative science, medicine, education and patient care. The campus encompasses the University of Colorado health professional schools, more than 60 centers and institutes, and two nationally ranked independent hospitals - UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital and Children's Hospital Colorado - that treat more than two million adult and pediatric patients each year. Innovative, interconnected and highly collaborative, the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus delivers life-changing treatments, patient care and professional training and conducts world-renowned research fueled by over $650 million in research grants. For more information, visit www.cuanschutz.edu.

About the Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences

The top-ranked Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences on the world-class University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus is preparing the world's future pharmacists and pharmaceutical scientists through innovative learning and teaching. During its 110-year history, the School of Pharmacy has been a global leader in medical discoveries, patient care, pharmacy advocacy, and online education. CU Pharmacy is ranked in the top 15% of all pharmacy schools in the nation, producing graduates that exceed national student outcomes and enjoy stellar career opportunities. The School's faculty are advancing science and health care, through programs that reach urban and rural Coloradans, as well as communities around the world.

