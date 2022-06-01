Vericast's Direct Mail Manager Ushers in Direct Mail for the Digital Age

Automation, HTML personalization and real-time tracking help drive increased engagement

SAN ANTONIO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vericast, a leading marketing solutions company, today announced its Direct Mail Manager solution now enables marketers to mail fully personalized, automated, and trackable postcards and letters at scale in 24 hours or less. This easy-to-use direct mail software helps drive customer engagement, saves marketers time, and reduces average costs over traditional print direct mail services.

Essential Federal Credit Union Supercharges Member Digital Engagement with Vericast’s Account Advisor (PRNewsfoto/Vericast) (PRNewswire)

Direct Mail Manager offers a suite of advanced application programming interfaces (APIs) that engineers and marketers alike can use to amplify their multi-channel marketing efforts. The software and APIs are simple yet robust enough to support demanding applications and integrations, empowering marketers to connect with audiences faster with greater relevancy.

New key features of Direct Mail Manager include:

Direct Mail API : Automate, streamline, and improve efficiency with an industry-leading direct mail API that allows development teams to incorporate direct mail capabilities into existing platforms.

CRM Integration: Integrates out-of-the-box with some of the most popular customer relationship management (CRM) tools, including Zapier, Salesforce, and QuickBooks.

Variable Printing: HTML templates support personalization of individual direct mail pieces, enabling brands to send localized content, target lapsed customers or reach loyal customers with tailored messages that increase conversion rates.

Real-Time Tracking and Analytics: Direct Mail Manager transforms direct mail for the digital age by providing automation, HTML templates, and real-time tracking through the life of the project or campaign.

Address Verification: Automated, real-time address verification of 160 million addresses in the U.S. helps reduce returned mail, saving time and money.

With these added capabilities, marketers can now execute direct mail in the same way they would a digital ad or email marketing campaign. Timely touchpoints following an interaction with a consumer, as well as personalization afforded by fully variable printing, boost engagement and loyalty in a shorter amount of time. Rather than spending four to six weeks working with several vendors to design, print and distribute a postcard or letter, marketers can now send them in hours and track results in real time with the ability to adjust the campaign as needed.

"Direct Mail Manager gives businesses of all sizes the ability to run responsive, personalized, cost-effective and scalable campaigns that are quick and as easy as sending an email – but more impactful," said Jeff Kingsford, Director of Product, Vericast. "This software empowers marketers to continuously drive new leads and customers with little human intervention."

According to market trends, the effectiveness of direct mail continues to be a tried-and-true method of connecting with consumers across all age groups. Vericast's Restaurant Report and Direct Mail research found that after seeing a print ad, 72% of Gen Z and 74% of millennials will take to the internet to review a menu or download an app, and 60% of millennials are motivated to try new brands or stores due to direct mail.

"Direct Mail Manager has been instrumental in growing Replay Museum," said Brian Cheaney, Owner, Replay Museum. "With Direct Mail Manager, we can send mailers automatically timed to different events throughout the year and I can see the impact. This has allowed me to focus on growing other parts of my business while Direct Mail Manager handles the rest."

Learn more about Direct Mail Manager.

About Vericast

Vericast is reimagining marketing solutions one business-to-human connection at a time. By influencing how over 120 million households eat, shop, buy, save and borrow, Vericast fuels commerce, drives economic growth and directly accelerates revenue potential for thousands of brands and businesses. While its award-winning portfolio of products, technology and solutions are part of the Vericast story, its people are the true differentiators; trailblazers in data intelligence, marketing services, transaction solutions, campaign management and media delivery.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vericast