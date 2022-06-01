VIVA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP ANNOUNCES VIVALIVE TV/ALTERNA® PREPAID MASTERCARD®

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTTV) ("VIVA" or "the Company"), a distributor of Over-The-Top (OTT) IPTV content to consumers in a bundled subscription format, today announces a partnership with Alterna, a California based financial services company serving the Latin American and immigrant community in the United States. Together they will launch the VIVALiveTV Alterna® Prepaid Mastercard®, a prepaid card program targeting the U.S. Hispanic and immigrant markets and designed to provide financial inclusion to vulnerable communities and consumers. VIVALiveTV Alterna® Prepaid Mastercard®, is issued by First National Bank, member FDIC.

"Alterna recognizes the significance of enabling U.S. Hispanics who are unbanked or underbanked with financial tools and services they can trust," said Joseph Seroussi, CEO of Alterna. "Together, we will continue to provide access to safe and secure financial products that serve the community and assist the nonprofits and organizations providing services to the community."

The card program offers a safe, cost-effective alternative to cash, which has become more relevant during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prepaid cards can reduce contact handling during a payment experience. Prepaid cards may also help cardholders avoid the inconvenience and costs related to waiting in lines to cash checks by providing the option to set up direct deposit from employers and benefit providers. Having access to a prepaid card also allows cardholders the ability to pay bills online or over the phone, instead of in person, which can also pose a health risk in an age of social distancing.

The VIVALiveTV Alterna® Prepaid Mastercard®, includes a bilingual mobile app, that gives cardholders easy account management and a money transfer capability to other U.S. Alterna cardholders1. Coming later in 2022, a new cross-border remittance service will provide a card-to-card transfer option for sending money abroad. This service will first be available for transfers to Mexico, with additional countries becoming available through 2022. These financial products will provide the Hispanic and immigrant communities in the U.S. with access to relevant, flexible, and valuable financial tools.

The card can be ordered today at www.vivalivetv.com or www.vivamusic.net.

Viva Entertainment chief executive officer, Johnny Falcones, commented, "Viva is excited to offer this exclusive card to our members and customers. Many of our fans don't have access to conventional bank accounts. This card will help them have financial autonomy by using features many of us take for granted, like paying with a card, transferring money and direct depositing paychecks. Not having to carry around a lot of cash is safer and more secure while not having to pay check cashing fees will save people a lot of money."

About VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc.

VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc. is a global entertainment and technology company connecting content

owners and video distributors to deliver premium content on any smart device with a screen. Viva has developed an OTT system through which television services are delivered using the Internet protocol suite over a network such as the Internet, instead of being delivered through traditional terrestrial, satellite signal and cable television formats. Viva, your entertainment partner, provides subscribers access to the content they want anywhere, anytime. With a WiFi connection our customers can watch Live TV from around the world, TV shows, as well as movies on demand, Tele-video conference and many other interactive features. Independent and Major film studios, television networks, Telecoms, Cable Companies, and emerging ISPS partner with Viva for enhanced capabilities in multi platform video distribution. The only true end-to-end provider of premium content technology services, VIVA looks to license and deliver to traditional and OTT video distributors across the world. VIVA is a publicly traded company under the stock symbol OTTV www.vivalivetv.com www.vivalivetv.net

The aforementioned statement should be read in conjunction with the company's period filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

Email us at:

Johnny Falcones, Chairman & CEO

info@vivalivetv.com

(407)300-8271

Like VIVA on Twitter

https://twitter.com/vivaentgroup

Like us on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/Vivaentertainmentgroup/

Like us on Instagram

@thevivatv

1. fees may apply. See Cardholder Agreement for details

View original content:

SOURCE VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc.