WesBanco Bank Again Receives the America Saves Designation of Savings Excellence

WHEELING, W.Va., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, announces that its affiliate, WesBanco Bank, was recently recognized with the 2022 America Saves Designation of Savings Excellence for its extraordinary efforts during America Saves Week to encourage customers to save money. The award is presented annually to financial institutions that created measurable impact, displayed exceptional achievement, and demonstrated success encouraging and supporting their customers to save money.

WesBanco Logo (PRNewsfoto/WesBanco, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

WesBanco is proud of its more than 16-year partnership with America Saves to provide valuable financial resources to educate and encourage individuals about savings. Across Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, WesBanco actively encourages savings year-round with special products designed to encourage personal savings. In addition, WesBanco has become a participating employer in the Split-to-Save program, which motivates employees to split a portion of their regular pay for a savings goal of their choice to help with the stress and worry that comes about with financial emergencies and other issues.

"WesBanco is proud to be recognized by America Saves, for the seventh consecutive year, for our organization's efforts to encourage personal savings," said Jennifer Mott, WesBanco's Executive Vice President for Retail. "For more than 150 years, our commitment to serving our neighbors and their businesses has never wavered, and we are proud of our entire organization as our employees adhered to our community banking roots. Their efforts allowed us to be recognized as the only mid-sized bank in the country to receive honors for both employee satisfaction and financial success, as well as being named one of America's most trustworthy companies."

Ms. Mott continued, "WesBanco prides itself on delivering large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our customer-centric service culture is focused on building long-term relationships by pledging to serve our customers' personal financial needs. In addition, our employees collectively dedicate thousands of hours per year to savings education, including participation in Teach Children to Save, Get Smart about Credit, and Split-to-Save initiatives."

"As we continue to experience rising costs and interest rates due to unprecedented inflation, we know that it will take extraordinary measures and support from organizations and companies to help everyday Americans rebound from the pandemic and build financial resilience. Financial institutions are in a unique position where their interest and investments in their customers and members can make a long-lasting contribution to our nation's financial stability," said Kia McCallister-Young, Director of America Saves. "We are honored to highlight the efforts of these standout banks and credit unions. All were intentional about helping their communities build financial confidence, establish and increase their automatic savings, set financial goals — like saving for emergencies, retirement, and homeownership — and, most importantly, create a plan to achieve those goals."

"While their work during America Saves Week was phenomenal, what's most encouraging is that the work and commitment don't end when the Week is over; it's a year-round daily contribution evident in our continued partnership the other fifty-one weeks of the year," McCallister-Young continued.

America Saves Week is an annual event for people to assess their financial status and make a simple savings action plan that starts or increases their savings. The event is coordinated by America Saves, with input from planning support that includes federal government agencies, financial institutions, and non-profit organizations and educators. This is the eighth year of the America Saves Designation of Savings Excellence Award.

WesBanco Bank is one of only six banks and seven credit unions honored with this distinction out of nearly 3,100 participating organizations of America Saves Week, which took place February 21 – 25, 2022. The work of these financial institutions contributed to an impressive collective impact of the Week. During the one-week timeframe, these financial institutions helped to encourage nearly 415,000 individuals to deposit $1,134,122,355 into new and existing savings accounts and establish automatic savings.

About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. Furthermore, our strong financial performance and employee focus has earned us recognition by Forbes as both one of America's Best Banks and Best Midsize Employers – the only midsize bank making the top ten of both rankings. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $5.4 billion of assets under management (as of March 31, 2022). WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 205 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

About America Saves

America Saves is an initiative of the nonprofit Consumer Federation of America that uses the principles of behavioral economics and social marketing to motivate, encourage, and support low- to moderate-income households to save money, reduce debt, and build wealth. America Saves encourages individuals and families to take the America Saves pledge and organizations to promote savings year-round and during America Saves Week. Learn more at americasaves.org and americasavesweek.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WesBanco, Inc.