CipherHealth Named 8X Best Places to Work Winner by Modern Healthcare for 2022

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CipherHealth , a recognized leader and innovator in patient-centered communications, engagement, and insights for the nation's leading healthcare systems, announced today that it has been recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the Best Places to Work, an eight-time distinction for CipherHealth.

CipherHealth was listed among 150 healthcare providers and organizations recognized by Modern Healthcare as workplaces that "empower employees to provide patients and customers with the best possible care, products, and services."

"We are so pleased that our efforts to create an inclusive and supportive workplace that fosters innovation have once again been recognized by Modern Healthcare," said CipherHealth Chief Executive Officer Jake Pyles. "After the last two-plus-years of industry upheaval in the healthcare space, we put a renewed focus last year on empowering our team members—and enabling our managers and executives to lead by example and create a compassionate, diverse, and welcoming environment. This award is an affirmation of those efforts, and we're honored to be counted among other esteemed organizations in our space."

The award comes amid a number of strategic initiatives at CipherHealth to enhance culture, empower career growth through professional development, enable transformational leadership, and prioritize inclusivity at every level of the organization. Initiatives have included:

An enhanced focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion: The business case for DE&I is long-settled—diverse companies consistently outperform their less-diverse peers. CipherHealth has focused on enhancing its results in this work, bringing in diverse perspectives at every level of the organization, including at the executive level, where key hires of female leaders have brought new visionary voices into the fold. The business case for DE&I is long-settled—diverse companiestheir less-diverse peers. CipherHealth has focused on enhancing its results in this work, bringing in diverse perspectives at every level of the organization, including at the executive level, where key hires of female leaders have brought new visionary voices into the fold.

A commitment to inclusive leadership: CipherHealth's leadership team recently partnered to develop and deliver an inclusive leadership program, building on existing "leadership essentials" training. The inclusive leadership program enables and holds leaders accountable for putting these concepts at the forefront of everything they do.

Clear career paths and accessible training: In the last year, more than a quarter of all CipherHealth employees—27%—have been promoted to a new role, either within their function or across functions. In addition to functional career paths and formalized professional development regimens, CipherHealth also employs an organization-wide talent review process, aimed at discussing talent, enabling the team to be successful, and focusing on ways to attract and retain great talent.

Those initiatives have taken place against the backdrop of the longstanding efforts that have netted CipherHealth seven previous Best-Places-to-Work awards, including goal setting, team development workshops and change management processes with major projects to ensure transparency and inclusivity, enhancements to onboarding processes, and the success of the CipherHealth Culture Cares team, which drives cultural initiatives at the organization.

"Modern Healthcare's recognition is awarded based on a comprehensive survey process of our employees, which is so important to us," said Jennifer Compagni, Chief People Officer at CipherHealth. "Our people are our most important asset, and they are what makes CipherHealth, CipherHealth. To know that the work that we are doing is creating a better workplace for the team is a truly fantastic feeling."

Modern Healthcare will release a ranked list of the winners at its annual Best Places to Work Gala in Nashville, Tenn., on Sept. 29. To learn more, click here .

About CipherHealth

CipherHealth is an award-winning digital patient engagement company committed to enhancing communication and coordination throughout the care continuum. Since 2009, CipherHealth has helped define the patient engagement category, delivering groundbreaking tools and superior services to help health systems deliver patient-centric, quality care that improves clinical outcomes, drives operational efficiency, and creates sustainable financial value through a full suite of communications solutions. CipherHealths's automated, scalable platform empowers healthcare organizations to drive meaningful conversations among patients, provider staff and caregivers, regardless of care setting, thereby achieving new standards for patient care and accelerating the digital transformation of the industry.

