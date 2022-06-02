Liquified Creative Celebrates 15th Anniversary by Announcing New Public Relations Division

Award-winning ad agency Liquified Creative announces celebration of 15-year anniversary with continued growth.

ANNAPOLIS, Md., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, Annapolis-based creative agency Liquified Creative is celebrating its 15th anniversary.

The agency, founded in 2007, has grown to become one of the region's leading boutique-style advertising agencies, known for award-winning creative work for various branding, marketing, and web projects, to name a few.

Humble Beginnings

In 2006, founder Shawn Noratel left his job at Borcz + Dixon (now AdsIntelligence), and launched Liquified Creative, an agency of one that initially offered creative and web design services supporting the efforts of various regional agencies, public relations firms, and non-profit organizations.

Bootstrapped since day one, Noratel started with a computer, a desk, and the humble ambiance of his basement.

"I remind myself everyday about where this company came from, leading me to instill the concept in my team that greatness comes not only from humility, but accepting challenges that are greater than yourself. I believe that helps drive the collaborative nature of the work that we produce each and every day," says Noratel. "This is what led me to grow. I've always believed in the power of collaboration. It's why we approach every client project as a true partnership."

In the early years, Liquified Creative produced creative for clients such as Bozzuto Homes, Maple Lawn, Broadstripe, and National Geographic. Liquified's current portfolio still includes a wide variety of clients such as Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center Foundation, Providence Center, AeroVanti Airlines, Wye River Group, Annapolis Plastic Surgery, DeCaro Auctions, American Breast Cancer Foundation, and Realtime Medical Systems, among others.

Continued Growth

Agency leadership continues to be acutely aware of changing consumer habits and evolving technologies which are shaping individuals' engagement with media. As a result, Liquified Creative has evolved to a strategically led, full-service creative agency.

Most recently, the agency has added a public relations division, offering clients a full suite of communication services.

"Our agency success and growth are directly attributable to the strength and talent of our team," says Caitlin Wiggins, Liquified's current Director of Marketing. "We've positioned ourselves as a thought leader through our non-traditional conformities – providing clients with everything they need under one roof, no matter the ask. That's why I could not be more thrilled to announce the new public relations division of the agency as we continue to support our clients with a truly holistic approach to their brand development initiatives."

To support the launch of the company's public relations division, Liquified Creative brought on Jaclyn Fenton as Associate PR Manager.

Fenton joins Liquified Creative from 10 Tampa Bay, where she was an associate producer with the CBS television affiliate serving Tampa and St. Petersburg, Florida. Working closely with producers and executive producers, she developed special newscast segments, wrote for 10 Tampa Bay's social media and digital platforms and managed long-term news projects.

While the agency is cultivating the next generation of leadership for the future, Noratel continues to actively lead Liquified as Founding Partner and Creative Director.

The Future is Only the Beginning

The agency isn't looking to slow down anytime soon. Noratel points to the continued expansion of staff, capabilities, partnerships, and even office locations.

"It's been an amazing journey and I speak for our entire team when I say that we offer our heartfelt thanks to all of our clients and partners who have joined us on this adventure," stated Noratel. "I am so proud of what has been achieved in turning the agency into what it is today. As we look to the future, we're excited about building on that success together in the years ahead."

About Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative is an award-winning advertising agency based in Annapolis, Maryland. The agency's in-house creative and marketing team provides strategic integrated marketing services, including branding, graphic design, creative web design & development, strategic digital and traditional advertising services, experience marketing, and public relations, among others. The agency works with Fortune 500, top mid-size, and enterprise-level companies throughout Maryland, Washington DC, and Virginia.

