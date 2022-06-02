UP.Partners Promotes Ally Warson to Partner; Announces Two Additions to its Team

Del.icio.us founder and prolific angel investor Joshua Schachter and Whipsaw cofounder Bob Riccomini join the leading transportation technology-focused venture firm

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UP.Partners , which in 2021 announced the close of its inaugural $230M transportation technology-focused venture fund, today announced Ally Warson's promotion to partner and the appointment of two additional members to its team. Joshua Schachter has joined as Venture Partner and Bob Riccomini as Design Partner.

Ally Warson joined UP.Partners as a Senior Associate in September 2020 and was promoted to Principal in May 2021. Ally has quickly become a rising star in venture capital, having led investments in UP.Partners portfolio companies Kolors, Lula, Quincus, and Veo. Ally founded two nonprofits: Off The Record (an event platform designed to remove the stigma of mental health issues) and Above The Median (aimed at democratizing access to executive women leadership.) Prior to joining UP.Partners, Ally worked at ACME Capital and Google.

"We are exceptionally inspired by Ally's rapid growth as an investor," said Adam Grosser, Chairman & Managing Partner of UP.Partners. "Our goal is to build a multigenerational firm and we are eager to reward talented contributors like Ally with greater opportunity and responsibility."

Joshua Schachter is a prolific angel investor, having made early-stage investments in more than 250 companies including Etsy, Twilio, Postmates, Stack Overflow, and Opendoor. He cofounded del.icio.us (acquired by Yahoo) and Tasty Labs (acquired by Walmart). As a Venture Partner at UP.Partners, Joshua will partner with entrepreneurs building early-stage startups.

Bob Riccomini is a dedicated mechanical engineer and product design professional with over 35 years of hands-on design experience. Bob co-founded Whipsaw, an award winning Silicon Valley product development firm. Before co-founding Whipsaw in 1999, Bob was the Engineering Director at Silicon Graphics and served in management and engineering roles at Apple Computer and Hewlett-Packard. As Design Partner at UP.Partners, Bob will work with portfolio companies on product design.

Grosser continued, "We are committed to surrounding ourselves and our founders with experts that can help enhance success for our companies. Joshua and Bob each bring unmatched depth of capability in their respective fields that are already benefiting our companies in significant ways."

About UP.Partners

With a mission of Transforming the Moving World, UP.Partners invests in the pioneering entrepreneurs who are creating technologies that help move people and goods cleaner, faster, safer, and lower cost - on the ground, in the air, over water, and in space. UP.Partners with some of the world's most innovative investors and companies including Alaska Airlines, ARK Invest, and Woven Capital, the investment arm of Toyota subsidiary Woven Planet Group. UP.Partners also co-hosts the UP.Summit with Tom and Steuart Walton and Ross Perot Jr. The UP.Summit has become known as the "Davos of Mobility" bringing together the mobility community's brightest minds each year to help humanity go UP. Together, the UP community is transforming the moving world. For more information, visit UP.Partners or follow on Twitter @UpPartnersVC or LinkedIn .

