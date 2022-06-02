WesBanco, Inc. Elects Rosie Allen-Herring to its Board of Directors

WHEELING, W.Va., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq:WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, announces that during its Annual Meeting of Stockholders held April 20, 2022, Rosie Allen-Herring was elected to its Board of Directors. Ms. Allen-Herring brings 30 years of experience in finance, partnerships, and community involvement to the Board, and currently serves as a member of the Mid-Atlantic Advisory Board for WesBanco.

WesBanco Logo (PRNewsfoto/WesBanco, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Rosie Allen-Herring brings a significant level of expertise to our Board of Directors," said Christopher V. Criss, Chairman of the WesBanco, Inc. Board of Directors. "Having already served on our Mid-Atlantic Advisory Board, we know first-hand what type of impact she can have in her new role. I look forward to working with Rosie and seeing the positive impact of her leadership on WesBanco."

Since 2013, Ms. Allen-Herring has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the United Way National Capital Area, Washington, D.C. She has helped to transform the non-profit into an innovative community partner and is responsible for raising approximately $245 million during her tenure there. Reflecting her incredible efforts with the United Way, she was named as a Washingtonian of the Year in 2020.

"Rosie is a highly-respected leader and member of her community," said Todd F. Clossin, President and Chief Executive Officer of WesBanco. "For more than 150 years, WesBanco has prided itself on serving our communities in order to help them succeed. Rosie's experience and success supporting the Washington, D.C. area will greatly enhance our community focus. Having known her for several years, I am thrilled to welcome Rosie to our Board of Directors and working with her to help WesBanco achieve our long-term growth strategies."

Formerly, Ms. Allen-Herring served as a Director of Old Line Bank, as well as Managing Director, Community Investment and Engagement Division for Fannie Mae, where she managed a $100 million annual budget. In addition to her role with WesBanco, she is a key leader within several organizations including the Board of Trustees at A.T. Still University, Greater Washington Partnership, and is the first African American female chair of the Greater Washington Board of Trade.

Ms. Allen-Herring holds a B.A. in Economics from Howard University and an M.B.A. (with honors) from Strayer University. She is also a graduate of the Harvard Business School Strategic Non-Profit Management Executive program, as well as a former fellow at both Duke University and the University of Cape Town.

With her wealth of experience, demonstrated leadership, and management of large organizations, as well as a background in corporate finance and equity investment, Allen-Herring is imminently qualified to serve on the WesBanco, Inc. Board of Directors.

About WesBanco, Inc.

