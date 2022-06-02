When GeekBar meets EDC Music Festival: What makes it a must-have piece of festival gear

LAS VEGAS, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last weekend, EDC Las Vegas successfully concluded its premium flagship festival. More than 300 artists and more than 400,000 fans attended EDC Las Vegas 2022. Memories were made as tens of thousands of festival goers traveled to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway from May 20 to May 22.

In addition to the exciting performances, this is the ultimate Instagram influencer playground, with plenty of photo ops. GeekBar, a brand owned by Geekvape Technology Co., Ltd, also joined the exciting music party, bringing a fun and unique experience for music fans.

Why GeekBar and music festivals just go together

The reason is straightforward. People attend music festivals to unwind and enjoy the music. GeekBar can provide a pleasurable and soothing experience. At the same time, most music festivals take place outdoors, making GeekBar not only free of open flames and cigarette smoke, but also more environmentally friendly.

One of the reasons why GeekBar is so popular with customers has always been the diversity of flavors available. GeekBar launched the GeekBar X6000 and GeekBar Pro, as well as their most traditional GeekBar collection. The products come in handy crystal and with use-fit mouthpieces in a rich rainbow of colors.

What makes GeekBar such a must-have for music festivals

On the one hand, GeekBar acknowledges that smoking has long been an annoyance at music festivals and other large outdoor events. Traditional cigarettes entail not only carrying a cigarette case, lighter, or matches, but also dealing with ashes and cigarette butts; and second-hand smoke is a big concern everywhere for non-smokers. This is when the GeekBar becomes a must-have piece of gear.

Last week, GeekBar won two awards at the 2022 Vapouround Awards, namely Best Disposable and Best Shisha Vape. Vapouround is the most authoritative and significant publication in the global market for electronic atomization. GeekBar has been recognized by the audience and media industry for its exceptional product and brand power for two consecutive years.

GeekBar has always prioritized social responsibility and set an example by strictly prohibiting the sale and marketing of their products to minors through any channel. Through the EDC music festival, a new generation of consumers got to know GeekBar better and understand its brand ethos and social responsibility.

