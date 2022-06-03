Mayors Honored for Local Climate Action

Kansas City and Suisun City Mayors Are Top Award Winners

RENO, Nev., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, during the U.S. Conference of Mayors' 90th Annual Meeting in Reno (NV), twelve mayors will be recognized for their efforts to address the climate crisis as part of the 2022 Mayors' Climate Protection Awards. The top winners are Kansas City (MO) Mayor Quinton Lucas for the city's Zero Fare Transit initiative and Suisun City (CA) Mayor Pro Temp Alma Hernandez for the Citywide Energy Infrastructure and Efficiency Program.

The award winners are the 16th class of mayors to be honored for successful local climate action changing how energy is used and produced in cities, resulting in reduced carbon use and emissions. This annual mayoral awards program is supported through a partnership between The U.S. Conference of Mayors and Walmart.

"Mayors Lucas and Hernandez are showing how to make better use of our nation's existing energy resources and expand our clean energy supplies," said USCM President Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. "These award-winning cities – and others across the nation – are embracing energy innovations, deploying cutting-edge technologies, and developing more renewable energy, making our cities healthier and more prosperous today and in the future."

"As someone who grew up with a single mom who relied on bus transportation for all of our family's transit needs during many periods of my childhood, I know firsthand how vital safe and reliable public transportation is to so many in our community," said Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. "I am proud Kansas City's first-of-its-kind Zero Fare Transit initiative is being recognized today with the Mayors' Climate Protection Award as we continue our work to increase mobility for all Kansas Citians, all Missourians, and all Americans. Since Kansas City became the first major American city to make all public transportation fare free through Zero Fare Transit, I have spoken with mayors from every corner of the country who are interested in or have begun implementing a similar program in their communities—putting hundreds of dollars per year back in Americans' hands and reducing greenhouse gas emissions at the same time."

"Suisun City is striving to do its part to make a difference in curbing greenhouse gases and respond to climate change, reminding all of us that the enormity of this problem means all local leaders – large and small cities alike – must do their part," said Suisun City Mayor Pro Tem Alma Hernandez. "We believe the progress we are making in Suisun City is part of a larger all-hands-on-deck response to this challenge and that even small cities can help lead the way. We thank The U.S. Conference of Mayors and Walmart for their support of our leadership in this endeavor."

"We applaud these award-winning mayors for their local efforts to confront the growing climate challenges before us," said Amy Hill, Senior Director for Walmart. "Mayors have been a constant and growing force in curbing harmful carbon emissions, and we are so pleased to be part of this effort to honor their leadership."

"We thank President Joe Biden and leaders in Congress who invested in various energy and climate initiatives as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan (IIJA), especially making new resources available to mayors in support of their climate efforts," said Tom Cochran, USCM CEO and Executive Director. "Investing in local climate action is a good investment, as these award-winning programs demonstrate, and we strongly urge our federal partners to build upon and expand their IIJA commitments to mayors and this local climate action."

LARGE CITY HONORABLE MENTIONS:

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles – PoleVolt; Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock – Climate Protection Fund; Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer – Citywide Energy Sustainability Program; Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer -- Cool Roof Incentive Program; and Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser – Affordable Housing Retrofit Accelerator.

SMALL CITY HONORABLE MENTIONS:

Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte – Strategic Energy Plan: A Roadmap to 100% Renewable Electricity and Regional Resilience; Littleton Mayor Kyle Schlachter – South Platte Renew; Palo Alto Mayor Pat Burt – Multifamily 'Gas Furnace to Heat Pump Retrofit' Pilot; Redmond Mayor Angela Birney – Climate Vulnerability Assessment; and Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber – Solarize Santa Fe.

Full descriptions of the 2022 Mayors Climate Protection Awards winning programs can be found at: (link inactive) https://www.usmayors.org/climateprotection/2022awards/.

About The United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are nearly 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

