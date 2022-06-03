MikeWorldWide Executive to Speak at Ragan's Workplace Wellness Conference about Building Positive Workplace Culture

Chief People Officer Gina Cherwin to share her experience as an advocate for working parents and insights on returning to the office with a hybrid model

NEW YORK, June 3, 2022 MikeWorldWide, a leading independent and integrated public relations agency, announced today that Gina Cherwin, who leads the firm's human resources organization as Chief People Officer, has been selected to speak at Ragan's Workplace Wellness Conference at the Hyatt Regency in Chicago on August 17th.

The conference is providing an opportunity for leaders in human resources and communications to share best practices for supporting workplace wellbeing in these very challenging times as America returns to the office.

Cherwin was elevated to the C-Suite just as she was starting a family and will share her experience about creating policies that support employees and drive productivity and positive culture. MikeWorldWide has long championed employee empathy, wellness, and value of diversity as essential to creating a healthy environment that attracts the best talent and clients.

MWW is one of a broad array of voices that will elevate a discourse of these vital issues at the Ragan event.

Under Cherwin's leadership, MikeWorldWide introduced 12 weeks all-parental leave for all new moms and dads. The new benefit was inspired by one employee, an expectant parent in a same-sex marriage who pointed out the unfairness of traditional parental leave policies. As part of the commitment to walking the walk went it comes to employee wellbeing, the firm added seven agency-wide mental health days and one week of Pre-PTO for new hires, online therapy at zero cost to the employee, and monthly health and wellness stipends.

