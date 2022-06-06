InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Collars (CSK-189)

PITTSBURGH , June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple accessory to prevent stains or rings around the collar," said an inventor, from Spartanburg, S.C., "so I invented the C- SHIELD. My design can be used with various articles of clothing and it would save time and effort when doing laundry."

The invention provides a protective barrier between the neck and garment collar. In doing so, it protects against perspiration, oil, makeup and dirt. As a result, it helps to prevent stains and it helps to maintain the appearance of the garment. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for men and women. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

