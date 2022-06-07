2022 Edition of Hello Grappa Comes to Eataly Flatiron

Grappa Expert Scott Rosenbaum Presents Eleven Master Distillers Of Grappa: Learn What's New And How To Enjoy The Iconic Spirit

WHERE: La Scuola di Eataly (Eataly Flatiron - entrance on 23rd Street)

WHEN: Tuesday, June 21, 1-3PM RSVP: Giulia Perovich | giulia.perovich@gmail.com

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, June 21 from 1-3PM, Scott Rosenbaum - spirits strategist and Grappa expert - brings the 2022 edition of Hello Grappa to Eataly Flatiron along with eleven leading artisan Grappa producers for New Yorkers to learn and enjoy. The event will satisfy taste buds and feed curiosity.

Here in the US, chances are you have sipped Grappa after a long meal at an Italian restaurant and were intrigued. Scott Rosenbaum will expand your knowledge on its versatility, how to recognize each variety, and expound upon how Grappa is holding up in the US market. Attendees will be the first in the US to try and learn how to make the Ve.N.To, a blend of spirit, honey, and chamomile; the first-ever Grappa cocktail to make it onto the IBA's (International Bartender Association) cocktail list.

The foremost authorities and Grappa's brand ambassadors will share their first-hand experiences–breaking down how production is constantly being improved utilizing innovative technologies and why they safeguard the geographical indication to allow for more transparency with their consumers. Adding to the interactive element, they will also showcase how to pair Grappa with food for different variations of aperitivo and throughout meals.

Grappa — the excellence of the Italian spirits made from the grape skins known as pomace — is getting new attention in the US thanks to creative ways of using it, and its traditional zero-waste production process. Gone are the days of thinking of Grappa as just a digestif or addition to coffee - Hello Grappa will offer the perfect occasion to explore the unknown and the undiscovered potential of this Italian spirit.

About Hello Grappa: Hello Grappa! is a three-year (February 2020 - August 2023) informational and promotional campaign promoted by AssoDistil and co-funded by the European Union under Regulation 1144/2014. Its goal is to raise awareness on Grappa GI through educational and promotional events across some US States. www.hellograppa.com — Instagram & Facebook @hellograppa

