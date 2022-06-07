British Spirit-Based Hard Seltzer Brand Berczy® Expands Distribution to the United States

RED BANK, N.J., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- British-based hard seltzer brand Berczy® announces the launch of their new US distribution, kicking off with new retail channels in New Jersey. Coinciding with their signed distribution deal with Kohler Distributing and MHW, this launch marks the first market expansion of a European hard seltzer brand landing on shelves in the US. While New Jersey is the first state to sell Berczy, additional states will be stocking the brand throughout 2022, alongside the support of five new US based investors.

Boasting multiple award-winning recipes, Berczy is now being produced in Utica NY, using premium, four-times distilled vodka and real fruit, an effort that will aid in building out the premium end of the RTD market. To support the community on a local level, 1% of Berczy sales made in the state of New Jersey will be donated to the brand's local charity partner, Reclam the Bay, an effort that supports education and environmental protection along the Jersey shore. Also dedicated to reducing their carbon footprint, the brand has elected to offset all carbon emissions from their production to further solidify their sustainability credentials.

Of the New Jersey expansion, brand co-founder Nick Graham shares, "We have been working on our US venture for over 12 months now, taking on qualified and high profile investors to supercharge our launch." Graham continues, stating, "We are aware of the huge growth potential and opportunity for a premium, spirits based hard seltzer to succeed in the US. Thanks to our award-winning flavors and compelling marketing proposition, we are confident Berczy will stand apart from the competition within this growing category."

In terms of marketing support, the launch strategy includes a large-scale out of home campaign, inclusive of billboards throughout the state of New Jersey, guerilla marketing in key territories, and a digital campaign aptly dubbed, "The British are Coming." Berczy co-founder Nick Johnson shares, "If you look across the beer market, European alternatives are commonplace, but we are yet to see this same transition in the comparatively new hard seltzer category. We are really excited to bring our award-winning recipe with a brand full of British charm to the great state of New Jersey."

Aiming to leverage the growing demand of ready to drink, spirit based products with a premium vodka base, real fruit combinations and a distinctly British philosophy, Berczy is available for sale throughout New Jersey, rolling out in Shoprite locations and state-wide Bottle King locations as of May 24th, with additional retailers joining this summer. Cans of Berczy are available for purchase in single flavor 4-packs for $10.99 MSRP and 6-pack variety packs at $15.99.

- The brainchild of two friends, Nick Graham and Nick Johnson, the idea for Berczy was inspired by Toronto's Berczy Park. During the summer of 2019, the duo noticed the prominence of hard seltzer sipping and vowed to introduce their own brand.

- Nick Graham has a background in start-ups and retail, having been an early joiner in establishing HelloFresh's UK supply chain operation, and recently working as a Retail Strategy Consultant at Capgemini. Nick Johnson has over 7 years of international experience in environmental engineering and sales. The founders have since teamed up with industry veteran and former Carlsberg CEO Mike Mitaro, who is providing advisory support to Graham and Johnson.

- Berczy was backed by Virgin Start Ups in June 2020, enabling the brand to access the capital required for marketing and production activities, further cementing its place as one of the UK's most prominent hard seltzers, having featured on BBC's Dragons' Den and having won two Spirits Business Masters medals and a Great Taste star.

- All Berczy products are 100% natural and are flavored using real fruit. As with the UK, Berczy has produced 3 core flavors for the US: Lemon & Lime, Peach & Raspberry, and Passionfruit & Turmeric in 12 fl oz. cans.

ABOUT BERCZY:

The brainchild of two friends, Nick Graham and Nick Johnson, the idea for Berczy was sparked inside Toronto's Berczy Park after the duo noticed the prominence of hard seltzer sipping during the summer of 2019. This British-born hard seltzer is crafted with real fruit and premium distilled spirit, delivering an uplifting, bubbly taste with every sip. Garnering award wins for its refreshing flavors, the brand is dedicated to a sustainable business model in an effort to provide a positive hard seltzer alternative that benefits both the environment and consumers alike. With a keen eye on global distribution, Berczy is available now in New Jersey, United States, United Kingdom, Hong Kong and the Netherlands, with new expansions forecasted for the year ahead.

