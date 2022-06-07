Chicago Business Owner Named Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Midwest Award Finalist

Shital Daftari wins multiple awards for shifting her business to address pandemic needs

NAPERVILLE, Ill., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneur Shital Daftari is receiving increasing recognition in the business community for repositioning her company to meet pandemic-related needs.

Shital Daftari (PRNewswire)

Daftari has been named an Ernst & Young LLP Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Midwest Award finalist. At the beginning of the pandemic, Daftari pivoted her business Saris and Things, which sells and rents Indian clothing online, to sell lab and hospital supplies and COVID-19 test kits as SNT Biotech, a DBA of Saris and Things. Daftari's business has experienced a growth of over 2,000% from 2019 to 2021.

"I feel honored to receive this award and for the recognition I am receiving for my work. I pivoted my business quickly and was able to help combat the COVID-19 crisis by sourcing and distributing personal protective equipment and COVID test kits when they were needed the most," Daftari said. "My entire team and I have worked very hard, but in the end it has all paid off."

Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. Daftari was selected by a panel of independent judges based on her entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact.

In May, Daftari was named as a Top 50 Fastest Growing Woman Owned/Led Business by Women President's Organization and JP Morgan Chase for the second consecutive year and ranked No. 6 this year.

Daftari also received the Silver Stevie Award for Fastest Growing Company of the Year in 2022, was named Woman Business Owner of the Year in 2022 by the National Association of Women.

Business Owners' Chicago chapter and won the Fast 50 Asian American Business Award by USPAACC earlier this month.

About SNT Biotech:

Saris and Things is the largest online platform to rent or buy high-end, designer Indian clothing such as Saris, anarkalis, lehengas, salwar kameez and Sherwani and Kurtas for men. It also sells Indian jewelry.

SNT Biotech is a leading supplier and distributor for COVID-19 antigen test kits, home test kits, PCR Collection kits, VTM kits and lab and medical supplies, such as swabs, tubes, biohazard bags and pipette tips.

