Epson Robots to Showcase All-in-One Automation Solutions at EXPO PACK Mexico 2022

Epson Robots to Demonstrate All-in-One Robots to Address Automation Needs Across Packaging and Labeling Applications

Who: Epson Robots, the #1 SCARA robot manufacturer in the world, in partnership Epson Automate First distributor Kopar, will be showcasing its lineup of All-in-One robots and easy-to-use development software solutions at EXPO PACK Mexico in booth #1614.





What: The packaging and processing market continues to grow rapidly, leading businesses to look for automation solutions to improve package handling and drive company growth. As a result, the demand for easy-to-use automation tools and all-in-one solutions continues to increase across manufacturers. To support the need for packaging applications, Epson will be showcasing its lineup of All-in-One robots that can easily be integrated into automation solutions. EXPO PACK attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about Epson's All-in-One SCARA robots, 6-Axis robots and Epson RC+® development software. Epson's booth will highlight:







• Epson's All-in-One SCARA Robots – The award-winning T-Series All-in-One SCARA robots are the ultimate slide alternative with a compact design, simple installation and setup, and strong performance. The T-Series robots feature a built-in controller, powered hand I/O, and can run on 110 or 220V. With a reach of up to 600mm and 3kg and 6kg payloads.







• VT6L All-in-One 6-axis Robot – The VT6L All-in-One 6-Axis robot offers the perfect solution for simple pick and place automation. With a reach of 900 mm and payload of up to 6kg, it contains a space-saving, built-in controller, can run on 110 or 200V, and features a hollow J5 and optional pre-engineered cable mounting brackets for simplified cable management.







• Robot Programming Made Simple – Epson will showcase the easy-to-use Epson RC+ development software for fast and seamless integration. Epson RC+ redefines automation efficiency by offering a comprehensive suite of advanced tools in one convenient, integrated environment for all Epson SCARA and 6-axis robots.





When: EXPO Pack Mexico will take place Tuesday, June 14 to Thursday, June 16 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. CDT and Friday, June 17 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. CDT.





Where: Expo Santa Fe, located in Mexico City; Epson booth #1614





Why: Epson is dedicated to helping both new and experienced automation professionals succeed by providing essential information and education and by delivering the latest robot technologies and innovations required to meet their factory automation needs. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com.







About Epson Robots

Epson Robots is a global leader in PC-controlled precision factory automation, with well over 100,000 units sold worldwide1 and a product line of hundreds of models of easy-to-use SCARA and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC-based platform. Building on a four-decade heritage, Epson Robots today delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com, or follow our Spotlight page on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/epson-america-robots-/)

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com . You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook ( facebook.com/Epson ), Twitter ( twitter.com/EpsonAmerica ), YouTube ( youtube.com/epsonamerica ), and Instagram ( instagram.com/EpsonAmerica ).

