Glia Named a 2022 Best Place to Work in Financial Technology

Digital Customer Service provider recognized for culture of innovation, dedication to employee wellbeing

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, the leading provider of Digital Customer Service , has been named one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology by Arizent and Best Companies Group. The company ranked 14th on the list.

Glia (https://www.glia.com) (PRNewsfoto/Glia) (PRNewswire)

Glia has been named one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology by Arizent and Best Companies Group.

Glia earned its spot on the Best Places to Work in Financial Technology list as a direct result of its shared dedication to customer and employee success and its values-driven culture. Employees are also energized by Glia's fast-growth environment and are passionate about and believe in the Glia vision—reinventing how financial institutions support their customers in a digital world. In fact, 97% of employees at Glia say it is a great place to work compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

"Everything we do at Glia stems from the firm belief that Digital Customer Service is transforming how financial services companies engage with and support their users, and this movement wouldn't be possible without the 250+ talented individuals behind us," said Dan Michaeli, Glia's CEO and co-founder. "That's why we make it a top priority to perpetuate a culture that's flexible, values-based, goal-oriented, and fun while celebrating voices, opinions and perspectives of all walks of life. We are proud to be recognized for these efforts, named as one of the Best Places to Work in Financial Technology."

Glia has recently experienced notable momentum. Earlier this spring, the company raised $45M in Series D funding, bringing their total funding to $152M and its valuation to over $1B. Also this year, the company passed the milestone of 300+ customers; formed and expanded strategic partnerships with Twilio, Duck Creek and Sureify; and joined two Amazon Web Services partner programs.

"The fintech community continues to grow and provide job opportunities for data scientists, developers, managers and creative thinkers," said Penny Crosman, executive editor, technology at American Banker. "Best Places to Work in Financial Technology offers a look at fintechs that lead the pack in areas like human resources policies, perks and culture, which can help people understand which companies might be a fit for them."

To be considered for participation, companies must provide technology products, services or solutions that enable the delivery of financial services. Companies must also have been in business for at least one full year and employ at least 15 people in the U.S. For more information on Arizent's Best Places to Work in Financial Technology program, including full eligibility criteria, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkFinTech.com .

About Glia

Glia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia's Digital Customer Service (DCS) solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, OnScreen collaboration, and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with over 300 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named both a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company and a Great Place to Work (with a 97% employee satisfaction rating) for a second year in a row, Glia continues to achieve broad industry recognition and customer service thought leadership including publishing the definitive book on DCS with Wiley. The company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors. To learn more, visit glia.com.

Contact: Maggie Wise, maggie@williammills.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Glia