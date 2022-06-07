J&T Express Acquires Land in Malaysia

Investing RM 600 Million in Infrastructure

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J&T Express ("J&T"), an international express logistics company, announced today it has completed the acquisition of a 30-acre parcel of land in Bandar Rimbayu, Selangor, Malaysia. The land will be used to build an integrated logistics center for express distribution, logistics and transportation and warehousing to meet J&T's growing business needs in Malaysia.

Charles Hou, Group Vice President of J&T Express, said, "As a global integrated logistics service provider, J&T Express is committed to providing customers with more efficient and convenient services. It remains our emphasis to strengthen our leadership position in Southeast Asia through expanding our presence in existing markets. The new facility will be fitted with our advanced technology, which enables us to better tap on our existing networks to meet the growing demands of the burgeoning e-commerce industry in Southeast Asia.".

"Rimbayu is the golden triangle of Selangor, we believe in the future development potential of this area." CEO of J&T Express Malaysia, Roy Zeng said, "This year marks the fifth year since J&T Express commenced operations in Malaysia. With diversified expansion and the strong momentum thanks to the continuous growth of the regional market, we have decided to invest RM 600 million to purchase a parcel of land and build a logistics centre in Malaysia. In doing this, we hope to drive the development of the local economy, provide jobs for the community, and play an active role in the development of the local logistics industry and the long-term development of the community."

Founded in 2015, J&T Express' localized express network now spans twelve countries including China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Cambodia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Mexico, and Brazil, serving over 2 billion people.

J&T Express is a global logistics service provider with leading express delivery businesses in Southeast Asia and China, the largest and fastest-growing market in the world. Founded in 2015, J&T Express' network spans twelve countries, including Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia, Singapore, China, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Mexico and Brazil. Adhering to its "customer-oriented and efficiency-based" mission, J&T Express is committed to providing customers with integrated logistics solutions through intelligent infrastructure and digital logistics network, as part of its global strategy to connect the world with greater efficiency and bring logistical benefits to all.

