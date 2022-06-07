MDA SELECTED BY LOCKHEED MARTIN FOR SPACE DEVELOPMENT AGENCY'S TRANCHE 1 TRANSPORT LAYER CONSTELLATION

Contract will see MDA design and build antennas and control electronics for 42 low Earth orbit satellites

BRAMPTON, ON, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - MDA Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the rapidly expanding global space industry, today announced it has been awarded a contract from Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) as part of the Space Development Agency (SDA) Tranche 1 Transport Layer (T1TL) program.

MDA will design and build antennas and antenna control electronics for the 42 low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites to be produced by Lockheed Martin as part of SDA's T1TL constellation. This includes steerable Ka-Band and Link-16 antennas, as well as the satellites' GPS antennas.

"We are proud to be expanding our relationship with Lockheed Martin by teaming up on this critical space security program," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA. "Our track record of designing and developing industry leading satellite constellations – including our previous work on SDA's Tranche 0 Transport and Tracking system – combined with our state-of-the-art high-volume production facilities ideally position MDA to deliver multiple constellation missions for various applications."

Lockheed Martin was recently awarded one of three prototype agreements by the SDA to establish the T1TL, a mesh network of 126 optically-interconnected space vehicles that will provide a resilient, low-latency, high-volume data transport communication system as part of the National Defense Space Architecture.

The contract will be added to MDA's backlog in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, with the work expected to be completed over the next 24 months.

ABOUT MDA

Serving the world from its Canadian home and global offices, MDA (TSX:MDA) is an international space mission partner and a robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 50-year story of firsts on and above the Earth. With over 2,400 staff across Canada, the US and the UK, MDA is leading the charge towards viable Moon colonies, enhanced Earth observation, communication in a hyper-connected world, and more. With a track record of making space ambitions come true, MDA enables highly skilled people to continually push boundaries, tackle big challenges, and imagine solutions that inspire and endure to change the world for the better, on the ground and in the stars.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward–looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward–looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in MDA's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. MDA does not undertake any obligation to update such forward–looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

