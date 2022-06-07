Spectrum Science Acquires SONIC Health, Pairing the Science of Storytelling With Spectrum's Deep Scientific Expertise

First-of-its-kind deal in Spectrum's 26-year history further expands the agency's capabilities following back-to-back years of double-digit growth

WASHINGTON, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Science, an independent, integrated marketing, communications and media agency hyper-focused on health and science, today announced the acquisition of SONIC Health, a strategic agency that applies the science of storytelling to transform corporate and brand communications. The SONIC team will join Spectrum as the SONIC Story Lab, crafting compelling, emotive narratives and creative, innovative activations that connect with audiences, keep them engaged and drive meaningful action.

(PRNewsfoto/Spectrum Science Communications) (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to welcome SONIC Health to our team. Science and storytelling have always been core to our work at Spectrum and with the launch of the SONIC Story Lab, we're furthering our ability to support brands across their lifecycle with a strategy-first approach that drives game-changing content and activations," said Jonathan Wilson, Owner and CEO of Spectrum Science. "Spectrum will continue to pursue strategic opportunities like this one to enhance our capabilities to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving industry and media landscape."

SONIC Health was co-founded in 2013 by Fabio Gratton and Ross Fetterolf, veterans of the healthcare marketing industry who saw an opportunity to use strategic storytelling to create innovative and meaningful connections between clients and their audiences. With this acquisition, Fetterolf will be joining Spectrum as EVP and head of the SONIC Story Lab. Gratton will remain involved as a consultant, helping to advise on select client work.

"Telling a relatable, compelling and concise story is more important now than ever before—and joining Spectrum not only gives SONIC a bigger stage, it also significantly enhances the breadth and depth of stories we can tell," said Gratton.

In addition, this acquisition brings incredible talent and depth of experience to the Spectrum team, including experience strategist and SONIC Health partner, Alex Walters, who joins as a senior vice president, as well as SONIC's full team of experts in advertising, digital strategy and creative story production.

"The rules of storytelling are the same for Spielberg or SONIC Health," Fetterolf shared. "Telling healthcare stories is incredibly important because they have the potential to impact so many lives. Our partnership with Spectrum offers the ability to pair their deep scientific expertise with our passion for the science of storytelling, expanding the reach and resonance of our clients' brands and communications. With so many factors competing for people's attention, we need to bring more Hollywood to healthcare."

The SONIC acquisition is the first deal of its kind for Spectrum in the agency's 26-year history, and comes after a year of record-breaking revenue in 2021. Financing for the acquisition was provided by Monroe Capital.

About SONIC Health

SONIC Health is a privately held life sciences marketing company. Strategists by trade, innovators by reputation, and storytellers at heart, SONIC Health is comprised of big agency veterans offering traditional agency services that center around the story their clients want to tell the world. For more information, visit SONICHealth.com.

About Spectrum Science

Spectrum Science is an integrated marketing, communications and media agency like no other. An independent, full-service agency with end-to-end capabilities, Spectrum's team are experts in science—focused on strategic engagements with our audiences. We leverage human-centered insights, motivating creative, innovative storytelling and technology to reach audiences where they are with the content they need and want. Spectrum offers global reach as the US partner and chair of Global Health Marketing & Communications (GHMC). For more information on how Spectrum goes Beyond the Science Quo, visit www.spectrumscience.com or follow @SpectrumScience on Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spectrum Science