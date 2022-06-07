Valtix Takes Home 'Most Comprehensive Cloud Security' and 'Network Security' Awards

Company earns bragging rights from both the Global InfoSec Awards and Fortress Cybersecurity Awards

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valtix , the industry's first multi-cloud network security platform as a service, today announced top placements in two prominent industry awards. The company has won the 'Most Comprehensive Cloud Security' category in the 2022 Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) Global InfoSec Awards and also the 'Network Security' award from the 2022 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards .

This is the second year in a row Valtix has won a Global InfoSec Award, previously taking home a win in the ' Next-Gen in Cloud Security' category in 2021 . Notably, Valtix was a finalist in the 2021 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards but came out on top in 2022.

"Valtix is honored to win both awards, which annually select the best in our industry. While this is wonderful validation that we're on the right track, what really matters is the positive impacts we have with our customers," said Douglas Murray, CEO at Valtix. "I hear daily how we enable more advanced cloud workload protection at a much lower operational cost. Our customers benefit greatly from the business agility we unlock, including the ability to leverage multiple clouds, while maintaining consistent security."

These award programs look to identify and reward the world's leading companies and products that keep our data and electronic assets safe among the growing threat from hackers. Submission requirements are for companies of any stage in the InfoSec space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Judging is conducted by industry professionals.

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cybercrime. Valtix is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

"We are so proud to name Valtix as a winner in the 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like Valtix are critical at providing the protection and trust consumers demand."

These latest awards come on the heels of many top honors including a prestigious SINET 16 recognition and award wins from the Cybersecurity Excellence and Globee Awards. Most recently, Valtix was honored for its outstanding culture by being named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list .

About Valtix

Valtix is on a mission to protect every workload, every app architecture, across every cloud. Deployable in just 5 minutes, Valtix was built to combine robust multi-cloud security with cloud-first simplicity and on-demand scale. Powered by a cloud-native architecture, Valtix provides an innovative approach to cloud network security called Dynamic Multi-Cloud Policy (™), which links continuous visibility with advanced security controls. The result: security that is more effective, adaptable to change, and aligned to cloud agility requirements. Valtix has been recognized as an innovator in numerous industry awards including 2021 top honors in the "Next-Gen in Cloud Security" from Cyber Defense Magazine, SINET-16 Innovator recognition, and inclusion in Gartner's Cool Vendors in Cloud Networking report. Join 4 of the top 10 pharmaceuticals and leaders across every industry – sign up free in minutes.

