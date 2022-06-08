AI Spera's Criminal IP Makes a Debut at RSA Conference 2022

TORRANCE, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 6, AI Spera, the provider of AI-driven Cyber Threat Intelligence platform, introduced its VPN IP threat detection solutions at the world's largest cyber security conference, RSA Conference 2022 in San Francisco.

Holding a booth at #935-2 inside the South Expo Hall, AI Spera is currently in the limelight with its CTI search engine Criminal IP and threat intelligence-based Attack Surface Management automation solution RMR.

AI Spera’s CTI Search Engine Criminal IP Makes a Debut at RSA Conference 2022 (PRNewswire)

Criminal IP is a solution that helps users use IP address information-based datasets as search, intelligence, and API functions. With 4.2 billion IP address data collected in real time, Criminal IP can find all types of internet-facing information such as malicious IPs, phishing sites, and corporate attack surfaces to protect businesses and individuals from cyber attacks.

Criminal IP, in particular, attracted visitors' attention in that it can be used to prevent VPN-related cybercrimes which have increased due to remote work. Specifically, Criminal IP was highly evaluated as a countermeasure against cybercrimes that exploits untraceable VPN IP addresses based on functions like detecting IP masking, preventing security policy incapacitation, and saving security management resources.

Meanwhile, AI Spera will continue its demonstration of Criminal IP and RMR, as well as free giveaways for every visitor, during the remaining RSA Conference 2022.

About AI Spera : AI Spera is a fast-growing company in cyber threat intelligence. Based on AI and machine learning technologies, it is focusing on abnormality detection and data-oriented security solutions. As a provider of Criminal IP, it shores up various areas in which Criminal IP defends against ever-evolving cyber threats, spanning education and research, corporate security teams, white hackers, national agencies, and cybercrime investigation organizations.

