Bloomberg Tax Provision Awarded Gold Globee® in 17th Annual 2022 Information Technology World Awards

ARLINGTON, Va., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax & Accounting today announced today that its Bloomberg Tax Provision product has been named a Gold Globee® winner in the 17th Annual 2022 Information Technology World Awards. For more information on Bloomberg Tax Provision, visit http://onb-tax.com/3cRx50JsAgn.

The Globee® Awards are the world's premier business awards consisting of nine award programs. Bloomberg Tax Provision was awarded the Gold Globee® in the category of IT Products & Services for Finance, Banking, and Insurance.

"We are thrilled Bloomberg Tax Provision has been awarded a Gold Globee® in the 2022 Information Technology World Awards," said Lisa Fitzpatrick, president, Bloomberg Tax. "Bloomberg Tax Provision helps tax professionals work more efficiently and with greater confidence in completing their calculations, making it a key product for finance, banking, and insurance, as well as other industries."

Bloomberg Tax Provision allows tax professionals to accurately forecast and calculate their tax provision, managing risk and reducing time spent on this process by providing a streamlined, controlled environment that leverages a balance sheet approach to comply with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).

About Bloomberg Tax & Accounting

Bloomberg Tax & Accounting provides practitioner-driven research and technology solutions that deliver timely, strategic insights to enable smarter decisions. From our unparalleled Tax Management Portfolios to technology designed to streamline the most complex planning and compliance scenarios, we deliver essential news and analysis, practical perspectives, and software that help tax and accounting professionals around the globe mitigate risk and maximize business results. For more information, visit Bloomberg Tax .

