Cohen & Company Announces Partner Promotions

CLEVELAND and BALTIMORE and PITTSBURGH and ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Company is pleased to announce the following partner promotions. Photos are available upon request.

Cohen & Company (PRNewsfoto/Cohen & Company) (PRNewswire)

Tax Partner Promotions

Ryan Broze, CPA | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Ryan provides real estate investment and management companies, closely held entities and multimillion dollar family owned businesses with expertise related to tax planning and investor compliance. He assists start-ups, growth companies and those strategizing for an exit.

Dan Sexton, CPA, MS | St. Clair Shores, Michigan

Dan advises clients in the areas of tax planning and business operations, including those in manufacturing, professional services, and real estate and construction. He enjoys challenging tax situations, including advising clients on their complex tax compliance needs.

Andreana Shengelya, CPA, MT | Cleveland, Ohio

Having spent her career focused on the investment industry, Andreana has a range of tax consulting and compliance experience. She works with open- and closed-end mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, private investment funds, real estate investment trusts (REITs) and offshore funds.

Samantha Smudz, CPA, JD | Cleveland, Ohio

Focused on transactions, Samantha consults with clients on the potential tax impact of transactions. She conducts tax due diligence, tax modeling and transaction structuring. Samantha also has expertise in complex consolidated return issues, internal restructuring, and analyses of earnings and profits, stock basis and the tax treatment of transaction costs.

Christie Stravino, CPA, MS | Baltimore, Maryland

Christie's background includes serving a range of taxpayers, including partnerships, corporations and individuals. She works closely with real estate and investment management entities and their owners, including hedge funds, commodity pools and private equity funds.

Assurance Partner Promotions

Sean Abrams, CPA | Cleveland, Ohio

Sean provides practical solutions to complex accounting guidance, serving clients in industries such as manufacturing, distribution and professional services. In addition to traditional audits, he also has expertise in conducting employee benefit plan audits.

Joshua Swander, CPA | Cleveland, Ohio

Joshua primarily serves clients in the manufacturing, wholesale and distribution, and professional services industries. In addition to conducting audits and reviews, he has experience with complex entity structures, business combinations, consolidations, private equity owned companies, employee stock ownership plans and stock-based compensation plans.

Advisory Partner Promotions

Ken Randazzo | Cleveland, Ohio

Ken advises a wide range of domestic and international clients on both buy-side and sell-side business transactions. He focuses on areas such as quality of historical earnings, purchase price adjustment mechanisms, closing procedures and working capital requirements to maximize value for clients.

Visit cohencpa.com/partnerpromotions to learn more.

About Cohen & Company

Named one of America's Best Tax and Accounting Firms by Forbes, and one of the fastest growing private companies in the country by Inc. Magazine, Cohen & Company offers assurance, tax and advisory services to clients throughout the U.S. and worldwide. The firm serves a broad range of clients, from privately held companies and their owners; to public and private funds, advisers and fund service providers within the investment industry; to Fortune 1000 multinational enterprises. Cohen & Company was founded in 1977; has more than 650 associates in Illinois, Ohio, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin; and through affiliated entities has an international presence in the Cayman Islands and Ireland. Learn more at cohencpa.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cohen & Company