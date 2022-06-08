FoodSaver® + TikTok Star Nick DiGiovanni Team Up for Recipe Series to Boost Vacuum Sealing Confidence

From quick breakfast bites to unforgettable entrees, Nick shows home chefs and party hosts alike how to elevate everyday dishes and save time with FoodSaver vacuum sealers

ATLANTA, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As people continue looking for new ways to expand their cooking skills and elevate their experience in the kitchen, a vacuum sealer is a versatile and easy to use kitchen essential. To show people how easy vacuum sealers are to use, FoodSaver®, the world's leading brand of vacuum sealing systems, has partnered with TikTok star @nick.digiovanni on six new recipes that incorporate a FoodSaver vacuum sealer, bag or accessory to marinate, prep, store and more. By using this handy gadget, home chefs and party hosts alike will save time in the kitchen and have more opportunities to savor moments with loved ones all summer and beyond.

"Whether I'm having guests over or just need a quick snack for myself, I look for cooking equipment that helps make meal prep, cooking and food storage easier," said DiGiovanni. "I love using a vacuum sealer in the kitchen because there are so many ways to use this tool, whether it's sealing a bag to cook sous vide, using a sealer along with an airtight container to marinate in minutes or preserving flavors for a future dish. I'm excited to partner with FoodSaver to share these simple yet delicious recipes that will help people feel more confident using this kitchen essential."

DiGiovanni's recipes include on-the-go breakfast egg bites, lemon and mint-infused watermelon, chimichurri-marinated skirt steak, miso-marinated cod, sous vide chicken legs and peach cobbler. Each dish is made easy with a FoodSaver vacuum sealer and accessories, including:

FoodSaver® Multi-Use Food Preservation System : Features five custom settings – moist, dry, marinate, pulse and sous vide – that helps keep food fresh up to five times longer* and prevents freezer burn. Features five custom settings – moist, dry, marinate, pulse and sous vide – that helps keep food fresh up to five times longer* and prevents freezer burn.

FoodSaver® Multi-Use Handheld Vacuum Sealer : Compact, rechargeable handheld sealer that both vacuum seals and marinates. : Compact, rechargeable handheld sealer that both vacuum seals and marinates.

FoodSaver® Preserve and Marinate Containers : Airtight containers that help food remain fresh in the freezer, fridge and pantry. Also features a Marinate Mode that marinates the food inside in minutes, when used with the Multi-Use Handheld Vacuum Sealer or Food Preservation System. Airtight containers that help food remain fresh in the freezer, fridge and pantry. Also features a Marinate Mode that marinates the food inside in minutes, when used with the Multi-Use Handheld Vacuum Sealer or Food Preservation System.

FoodSaver® Reusable Zipper Bags : Reusable and resealable bags that can be used for the pantry, fridge, freezer and sous vide cooking. Easy to handwash for multiple uses and safe to use in the microwave. Reusable and resealable bags that can be used for the pantry, fridge, freezer and sous vide cooking. Easy to handwash for multiple uses and safe to use in the microwave.

FoodSaver® Microwavable Meal Prep Bags: These convenient, ventilated 1-quart FoodSaver bags stand on surfaces for easy filling and microwaving. Suggested cooking times for various foods are listed right on the bag. These convenient, ventilated 1-quart FoodSaver bags stand on surfaces for easy filling and microwaving. Suggested cooking times for various foods are listed right on the bag.

"FoodSaver's goal is to make life easier in the kitchen, and we want people to know just how easy our vacuum sealers, bags and accessories are to use for easily prepping food and saving time," said Amber Holm, VP, Brands, Food Business Unit, Newell Brands. "We're excited to offer product solutions, along with Nick DiGiovanni's expertise, that show people how to enhance their everyday cooking in a way that puts more time back in the day."

FoodSaver vacuum sealers and accessories can be purchased nationwide via FoodSaver.com and at various national retailers. For more information, including full details on Nick's recipes, visit www.foodsaver.com or the FoodSaver YouTube channel. Follow the FoodSaver brand on Instagram, Pinterest, and TikTok for even more food storage tips and recipe inspiration.

