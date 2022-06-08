Remine Brings Elevated Technology Suite to Greater Alabama MLS

The new agreement between Greater Alabama MLS and FMLS grants agents access to Remine's SSO, Docs+, Pro, and Add/Edit.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and ATLANTA , June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Alabama MLS (GALMLS), and First MLS (FMLS) announced an expanded agreement with Remine that benefits homebuyers, sellers, and real estate professionals across Alabama & Georgia.

GALMLS subscribers will gain access to the entire Remine technology suite of products. Remine is an industry-leading prop-tech platform that offers tools such as Docs+ Transaction Management, Remine Pro, Add/Edit, and SSO dashboard.

Frederick Townes, Remine's CEO commented, "We are honored to expand our relationship with FMLS to include offering GALMLS our best-in-class product suite. Working with organizations like GALMLS and FMLS further progresses our goal of modernizing the industry by offering innovative technology that powers the businesses of today's real estate professionals."

Tina Tyus, GALMLS's President added, "It is exciting to make awesome products from Remine available to our subscribers. Remine products provide best in industry solutions in a wide array of services such as transaction management, tax aggregation, and easy access to all MLS services. GALMLS is always looking for ways to be able to increase our value proposition for our subscribers."

According to FMLS President & CEO, Jeremy Crawford, "We are thrilled to partner with our friends in Birmingham to make it easy for all our members and their clients to list and sell homes. This has the potential to dramatically increase sales velocity and listing exposure throughout the southeastern region. Besides making Remine's products available to GALMLS subscribers, FMLS will also provide technical support and training on the Remine product suite, which includes Alabama Real Estate Commission-accredited continuing education classes."

Tyus added, "We really look forward to having a partnership with FMLS just across the border in Georgia. Subscribers to both MLS systems will now be able to see listings throughout the region right inside the MLS software they are already accustomed to using. Plus, it will create a large referral network for both of our subscribers, which is a huge benefit to make the market work efficiently."

Together, the new partnership benefits nearly 65,000 combined members. The agreement is effective today with many new products and services being rolled out throughout the remainder of 2022.

About the Greater Alabama MLS

The Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service (GALMLS), a subsidiary of the Birmingham Association of REALTORS®, was founded in 1958 and provides property listing services to 12 Alabama counties. As the largest MLS in Alabama, serving more than 6,000 subscribers, GALMLS is committed to fostering cooperation and competition within the real estate marketplace. LiveInAlabama.com, powered by GALMLS, provides consumers with direct access to MLS listings in real time. To learn more about GALMLS visit: https://birminghamrealtors.com/mls

About FMLS

First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS) was founded in 1957 by a group of Brokers who wanted to share real estate listings and connect buyers and sellers. Today, FMLS is still Broker-owned and is the 4th largest MLS' in North America, serving nearly 57,000 real estate Agents & Brokers in Georgia. Read more about MLS partnerships here: https://firstmls.com/mls-partnerships/

About Remine

Remine is a full MLS solution that reimagines the digital real estate journey. Remine partners with MLSs and Associations across North America to deliver modern real estate technology that creates transparency in the real estate transaction and inspires trust between real estate agents and the consumers they serve. Remine currently serves nearly 60 MLS markets representing over 1.2 million real estate professionals across the country. For more information, visit https://info.remine.com.

