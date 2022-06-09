Guidehouse Insights Names Germany, the Netherlands, Australia, the Republic of Korea and Japan Leading Countries for Hydrogen Preparedness

Leading countries demonstrated strongest position for early deployment of hydrogen technologies and infrastructure

BOULDER, Colo., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights provides country-level assessments for 20 influential national players in the hydrogen sector. The report identifies five Leaders in the market: Germany, the Netherlands, Australia, the Republic of Korea, and Japan. These countries are well positioned to take early leadership in the deployment of hydrogen technologies due to strong policy regimes and high levels of project activity.

The hydrogen industry has developed into a key arena for international competition. National governments are setting increasingly ambitious targets for hydrogen technology deployment, motivated by the promise of emissions reductions and the potential for technology leadership, economic resilience, and improved security of supply. According to a Leaderboard report from Guidehouse Insights, Germany, the Netherlands, Australia, the Republic of Korea and Japan are the leading countries for hydrogen preparedness.

"Green hydrogen produced from renewable electricity is expected to play a central role in the decarbonization of hard-to-abate sectors and the transportation of renewable energy across international borders. Blue hydrogen produced from natural gas with carbon capture and storage is also anticipated to drive emissions reductions, especially in fossil fuel producing regions," says Jacques Moss, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "Leaders are currently in the strongest position for early deployment of hydrogen technologies and infrastructure."

The characteristics of the global hydrogen economy are likely to differ substantially from those of the fossil fuel industry. Since renewable energy potentials are more widely distributed than fossil fuel resources, a fundamental reconfiguration of importer and exporter relationships is likely to occur, according to the report.

The report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: Hydrogen Preparedness Index for 20 Countries, provides country level assessments for 20 influential national players in the hydrogen sector. The list covers a diverse selection of countries including up-and-coming players aiming to exploit their renewable energy potential as future exporters; fossil fuel producers seeking to retain control over existing markets; energy consumers intent on securing sufficient low-cost hydrogen for industry and other purposes; and technology producers keen to corner the market for electrolyzers, fuel cells, and other hydrogen technologies. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

