The Joint Chiropractic Wins Big: Zor Award Names Brand 2022 Best Buy; 2022 TOP$CORE FUND™ Honors Commitment to Franchise Financing

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, has been named a best buy in franchising by Franchise Times as part of its annual Zor Awards program, designed to recognize brands in 10 of the industry's most exciting and accessible categories. The Joint is also one of two brands that received the TOPSCORE FUND Award at the FRANdata Multi-Unit Franchisee Conference in Las Vegas. The award is presented annually to brands that exemplify performance excellence and lender friendliness. The Joint won the TOPSCORE FUND Award in 2021 as well.

"To win the Zor Award is a testament to the booming health and wellness industry, our business model, and our mission as a franchisor – to focus on our franchisees' success and profitability," said Peter D. Holt, president and chief executive officer of The Joint Corp. "Coupled with taking home the TOPSCORE FUND award for the second year in a row, it just further highlights our commitment to our franchisees."

The Zor Awards is an industry-exclusive award program that aids individuals exploring franchising by showing them how to make a selection using an astute business mindset. The Franchise Times editorial staff selected 10 industry categories designed to reflect industry momentum and appealing segments within franchising. After selecting a winner in each category, the editorial team conducted interviews with top-performing franchisees in each brand to share advice and lessons learned.

The FRANdata TOPSCORE FUND award is given to one food and one non-food brand attending the Multi-Unit Franchisee Conference with a leading FUND score. The winners of this award exemplify a commitment to supporting their franchisees' access to financing. The FUND scoring system is embraced by banks of all sizes that collectively represent over a trillion dollars in assets. The TOPSCORE FUND award was created to highlight those brands that have risen above their peers by simplifying the financing process while understanding and improving key performance metrics that lenders look for when lending. The results of which means lower cost of capital and better financing terms for franchisees.

"There is always a layer of complexity in healthcare-related franchises," said Darrell Johnson, CEO of FRANdata. "The Joint has made a complex yet lucrative service accessible to a wide consumer base. This capability coupled with strong unit economics and steady growth has led to one of the highest FUND Scores among their peers."

About The Joint Chiropractic

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 700 locations nationwide and nearly 11 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Ranked number one on Forbes' 2022 America's Best Small Companies list, number three on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list and consistently named to Franchise Times "Top 400+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500®" lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

