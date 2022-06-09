Save the Date: Slurpee Day is Back with Bigger and Better Than Ever Festivities for 7-Eleven's 95th Birthday

Celebrate with Free Small Slurpee Drinks and Delicious Deals at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes Stores

IRVING, Texas, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There's no party like a 95th birthday party! Put your party shoes on because 7-Eleven, Inc. turns 95 years old this summer and is adding an exciting new spin to its birthday festivities to celebrate. And yes, it still includes a free Slurpee® drink, 7-Eleven's iconic beverage with a cult following. For the first time, the brand will be celebrating Slurpee Day across all 7-Eleven® , Speedway® and Stripes® stores, giving customers 11 days to redeem their FREE small Slurpee drink*.

Sip Sip Hooray! Celebrate Slurpee Day

Yes, you read that right. On July 1, a coupon for one FREE small Slurpee drink will be loaded into the accounts of 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty app members. The free small Slurpee drink offer is redeemable in-store from July 1 through July 11 (aka 7-Eleven's actual birthday). Talk about the ultimate birthday party favor.

But the celebration doesn't have to stop there. Even after redeeming their free drink, customers can head to 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes to sip on even more small Slurpee drinks for just $1** in-store and via 7NOW® delivery all summer long.

Next Stop: Flavor Town!

With so many delicious Slurpee flavors to choose from, it might be a challenge for customers to select their favorite. Great news: It's impossible to go wrong with classics like Blue Raspberry, Cherry, Pina Colada, or Coca-Cola, the customer favorite flavor that made history as the first Slurpee drink in space last summer. Those looking to venture out and sip on something new should try limited-time-only flavors like Mango Lemonade, a blend of mango flavor and tart lemonade with a refreshing taste that demands you take another sip.

Fancy your Slurpee drink with a side of mystery? Customers are encouraged to tap into their inner detective and try the new mystery flavor, What the Fanta. The color may be orange, but looks can be deceiving as customers try to decipher this secret Slurpee flavor.

Dollar Dollar Deals Y'all

Everyone knows that a Slurpee drink is lonely without a snack companion – so the convenience retailers are also rewarding customers with 11 days of one dollar deals on their favorite snacks. Between July 1 and July 11, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can snack on select items in-store at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations for just $1***. Customers can also get their grub on with $1 roller grill items like Big Bite® hot dogs and taquitos and indulge in fan favorites including mini tacos (10 of them!), birthday cake and s'mores muffins, and $1 slices of pizza. Customers looking for an extra energy boost to get them through a hot summer day are in luck because any size iced coffee is also $1.

"We're thrilled to be celebrating Slurpee Day for the first time across all of our banners so we can spread the Slurpee drink birthday love even further," said Marissa Jarratt, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at 7-Eleven. "And 11 days of free Slurpee drinks is just the beginning. With a mystery Slurpee flavor, dollar deals on all roller grill items including Big Bite hot dogs and fan-favorite snacks and drinks such as pizza slices and any size iced coffee, this Slurpee Day is shaping up to be quite the celebration."

Slurpee Drink Sipping Here, There and Everywhere

Busy swimming at the pool or basking in the summer sun? Customers can also redeem their free Slurpee drink via 7NOW delivery on July 11 only. And for a limited-time-only, new users of 7NOW can score a FREE pizza with their first delivery order using code PIZZA****. What's better than a refreshing Slurpee drink and a slice of savory pizza on a hot summer day? Customers can get their Slurpee drink on anywhere by downloading the 7NOW delivery app from the App Store or Google Play , or visiting 7NOW.com.

Customers should download the 7-Eleven and Speedway apps from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com or SpeedyRewards.com.

*Valid thru 7/11/21. Limit one per customer. Must be a new or existing 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards member. One free small Slurpee® per member. Available while supplies last. Participating U.S. 7‑Eleven® stores only, excludes Hawaii.

**$1 Sm Slurpee: Offer good at participating U.S. 7-Eleven® stores, excludes Hawaii.

***Dollar Deals: Offer valid through 7/11/22. MFR coupon. Available while supplies last. Offer good at participating U.S. 7-Eleven® stores, excludes Hawaii. Offer not valid with any other coupon or discount. No cash value. Consumer pays applicable fees and sales taxes. COPIES OR REPRODUCTION BY ANY MEANS IS PROHIBITED AND SHALL VOID THE COUPON. ©2022 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

****Ends 8/2/2022 with promo code PIZZA on first order for new customers. One per device. Applicable with promo code and delivery order only. Plus tax and fees. Limited delivery area. See 7NOW® app for full terms.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 2,000 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com.

