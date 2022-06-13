As the Most Compact-Folding 4-Wheel Modular Stroller, the Baby Jogger® City Sights™ Stroller is Ready for Wherever the Day Takes You

ATLANTA, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baby Jogger® debuts the most compact-folding 4-wheel modular stroller on the market - The City Sights™ Stroller. Joining its fleet of strollers that offer parents modern design, versatility, and all-terrain performance, The City Sights™ features a reversible seat, all-terrain wheels and suspension, and a one-hand, compact fold that collapses the stroller for instant storage.

Baby Jogger® Announces New, Compact 4-Wheel Modular Stroller, City Sights™ (PRNewswire)

"Baby Jogger® knows parents want versatility in their gear to help navigate all their family adventures, and City Sights™ provides them with just that," said Dennis Bruce, Senior Vice President & Managing Director, Global Baby Gear. "Aside from being easy to transport and stow, it effortlessly navigates city sidewalks, allows baby to see you or the world with the reversible seat and can stroll up to two littles with our glider board attachment."

The new City Sights™ Stroller from Baby Jogger® boasts eight possible modes of use, so parents can customize it to their needs. It also features a variety of luxe, features and details including:

Expandable UV 50+ canopy with side vents to keep your baby shaded in the sunlight

Large under-seat storage basket with an easy-access design

Vegan leatherette accents on the adjustable handlebar and belly bar

Adjustable handlebar, calf support and seat recline for baby's comfort

Collapses to be 12.5"W x 23.25"D x 31.75"H when folded, allowing for easy storage

Weighs less than 25 pounds

The City Sights™ Modular Stroller is available now for purchase online at BabyJogger.com (MSRP: $549.99) and is available in Rich Black and Dark Slate fashions. It will be widely available later this month through Amazon and specialty retail partners like Albee Baby, buybuybaby, PishPosh Baby and The Baby Cubby. The glider board, pram and infant car seat are sold separately.

For more details on the Baby Jogger® City Sights™, visit www.babyjogger.com and follow @babyjogger on Instagram, YouTube and Facebook. For proper product use, please refer to the safety and instructions included on the packaging and manuals.

About Baby Jogger®

Baby Jogger® products are crafted for active parents who want to share their adventures with their children. Since creating the very first jogging stroller in 1984, Baby Jogger® has expanded beyond joggers and created baby gear to feed every passion and lifestyle – strollers for travel or off-road adventures, lightweight car seats and slim highchairs to simplify city living. Baby Jogger® supports parents and kids living life to the fullest, cultivating curiosity, taking on new adventures and rounding the corner to their dreams. Baby Jogger® is owned by Newell Brands, a leading global consumer goods company.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, FoodSaver, Calphalon, Sistema, Sharpie, Paper Mate, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer's, Yankee Candle, Graco, NUK, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Spontex, Coleman, Campingaz, Oster, Sunbeam and Mr. Coffee. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Newell Brands