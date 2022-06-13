New Princess Cruises Sweepstakes Offers a Chance to Win All-Electric Branded 2022 Porsche Taycan

Uniquely Princess High-Performance Sports Car Emblazoned with Cruise Line's Iconic SeaWitch Logo

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Through a unique sweepstakes, Porsche and Princess fans can win a one-of-one, customized, all-electric Porsche Taycan, part of the cruise line's recently announced partnership with the Porsche Club of America. The customized high-performance vehicle is emblazoned with the cruise line's iconic seawitch, in a fashion similar to the design that adorns the bow of every Princess ship.

The sweepstakes takes place June 13 through November 30, 2022 and is available to residents of North America*. Entering the sweepstakes is easy -- guests can sail on a Princess MedallionClass cruise, purchase a Princess add-on package, make a MedallionPay shoreside purchase or simply get OceanReady for their upcoming voyage, among more ways.

"Like a Princess MedallionClass cruise, a Porsche Taycan is a technological masterpiece that delivers a unique and truly emotional experience," said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. "There's no better way to build on the excitement of our new partnership with the Porsche Club of America than by putting a Princess and Porsche enthusiast into the driver's seat of a sensational new luxury sportscar to create a priceless experience."

Impressive features of the 2022 all-electric Porsche Taycan in Gentian Blue Metallic, include:

BOSE ® surround sound system

20" Taycan Turbo Aero Wheels

Wheel center caps with colored Porsche crest

"Electric" logo on front doors

Interior in black/limestone beige

Ambient lighting

Lane Change Assist (LCA)

Silver window trim

Three years of 30-minute DC charging sessions with Electrify America

Fans can enter this exciting sweepstakes through a variety of methods with each method counting as one entry. These include:

Sailing with Princess between June and November 2022 (1 entry)

Getting OceanReady between June and November 2022 for any future voyage (1 entry)

Buying a MedallionClass accessory pre-cruise between June and November 2022 (1 entry)

Making a MedallionPay Shoreside purchase between June and November 2022 (1 entry per port use)

Purchasing Princess Premier add-on or upgrading from Princess Plus to Princess Premier between June and November 2022 (1 entry) - does not require sailing in the same time period

Registering to win at www.princess.com/taycansweepstakes (1 entry)

Registering at any Porsche Club of America Event between June and November

Complete rules can be found on www.princess.com/taycansweepstakes. The winner will be selected in a random drawing December 15, 2022.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at http://www.princess.com/.

*-excludes residents of Quebec, Canada.

About Princess Cruises :

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world's leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 15 modern cruise ships, carrying millions of guests each year to 330 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the Medallion device, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship.

