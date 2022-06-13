OFS Expands its InvisiLight® Facade Solution with the SlimBox® Inline Facade Enclosure

Inline indoor/door module for Building Installations

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OFS is pleased to announce the introduction of its SlimBox Inline Facade Enclosure, expanding the InvisiLight Facade Solution, to support a range of low-rise buildings and garden style dwelling units.

The SlimBox Inline Facade Enclosure is an excellent choice as an external demarcation closure for FTTx applications, featuring dual functionality as a connector and/or splice housing. Designed for inline applications, feeder cables can enter the left or right side of the unit, one or more fibers can be dropped off, and the feeder cable can then exit the opposite side and continue running across the facade.

The new SlimBox Inline Facade Enclosure allows for the midspan access of a feeder cable so that customers can be connected at the module without having to cut and resplice the entire 12 or 24 fiber feeder cable. The modules support to 2 SCA or 4 LCA drops to be dropped off from a feeder cable. Feeder cables can be spliced to a pigtail or connectorized with a splice-on connector and connected for ready use. Drop cables can enter on either side of the closure when customer activation is required. A lanyard attaches to keep the cover with the closure during connection of the drops, even when mounted on the facade.

If needed, the enclosure can further act as a splice box for branching of feeder cables, and the unit can store over 6 meters of 3 mm cable to support maintenance.

The SlimBox Inline Facade Enclosure has the capability to be used for emergency restoration or as an inline splice housing. When used in this fashion, with splice holders replacing the adapters, the unit can support up to 24 single-fiber splices, or two 12-fiber rollable ribbons.

The SlimBox Inline Facade Enclosure will be on display at Fiber Connect 2022 at the Gaylord Convention Center, Nashville, Tennessee, June 12-15, or contact your OFS representative for more information.

About OFS

OFS is a world-leading designer, manufacturer and provider of optical fiber, fiber optic cable, connectivity, fiber-to-the-subscriber (FTTx) and specialty fiber optic products. We put our development and manufacturing resources to work creating solutions for applications in such areas as telecommunications, medicine, industrial networking, sensing, aerospace, defense, and energy. We provide reliable, cost-effective fiber optic solutions that help our customers meet the needs of consumers and businesses today and into the future.

Headquartered in Norcross (near Atlanta) Georgia, U.S.A., OFS is a global provider with facilities in several countries worldwide. OFS is part of Furukawa Electric Group, a multi-billion-dollar leader in optical communications.

