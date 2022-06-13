PruittHealth Certified as a Great Place to Work

NORCROSS, Ga., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventy percent of employee partners at PruittHealth say PruittHealth is a Great Place to Work, according to their survey responses administered by Activated Insights. The certification process involved surveying nearly 12,000 employee partners from more than 90 post-acute skilled nursing and assisted living centers, as well as hospice and home health offices. The survey asks for employees' perceptions of their organization, including pride in the organization's community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and whether they feel their work has special meaning, to name a few.

"I am excited to share our organization has received the nationally acclaimed Great Place to Work distinction. We were only able to achieve this certification because of our employee partners' positive feedback and dedication to PruittHealth and our mission," said Neil Pruitt, Jr., Chairman & CEO of PruittHealth. Pruitt continued, "Being named to this prestigious list proves our employee partners take pride in their work to deliver high-quality care."

The organization's survey results showed:

86% of respondents believe their work has special meaning and it's not "just a job" to them

85% of those surveyed said they are given a lot of responsibility

83% of employee partners feel they make a difference in their work

82% feel a sense of pride when they look at what they've accomplished at PruittHealth

For more information, visit pruitthealth.com/employment or email hireme@pruitthealth.com.

About PruittHealth:

A family-owned organization for more than 50 years, PruittHealth provides a seamless network of post-acute care services and resources, offering skilled nursing care, home health care, end-of-life hospice care, therapy services, as well as pharmacy and infusion services across the Southeast. Our 13,000 employed partners serve approximately 24,000 patients daily in more than 180 locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. For more information about our commitment to caring, visit pruitthealth.com.

