DarkPulse, Inc. Names MultiNet Communications a Distributor for Middle East, Africa & GCC Countries

HOUSTON, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DarkPulse, Inc. (OTC-PINK: DPLS) ("DarkPulse" and the "Company"), a technology company focused on the manufacture, sale, installation and monitoring of their patented laser sensing systems which provide a data stream of critical metrics for assessing the health and security of infrastructure, today announced that MultiNet Communications has become a distributor for DarkPulse BOTDA EREBOSÔ sensing systems across the Middle East and Africa including United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain. In offering these products, MultiNet Communications will concentrate on customers in the critical infrastructure/key resources, smart cities, transportation, and renewable energy sectors with a focus on oil and gas pipeline applications.

MultiNet Communications was founded in 2008 as a value-added distributor for optical fiber cables & accessories, structured cabling solutions, enclosures and data center solution, ELV & security solutions, CCTV, racks and PDUs, UPS, KVM switches and audio/video solutions. MultiNet provides products and customer service to the entire Middle East region through branches in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, Qatar and Oman. With technical support and product training from DarkPulse, MultiNet's professional sales teams will help customers to identify and deploy solutions that address both technical and operational needs.

"We are excited and honored to add DarkPulse to our portfolio of class A vendors. This will extend our ability to deliver sensing solutions for every customer and application," said Essam Khafagi, CEO of MultiNet Communications.

Dennis O'Leary, DarkPulse Chairman and CEO, stated, "MultiNet, through their extensive networks, will distribute our high resolution BOTDA sensor solutions into key market segments throughout the Middle East, Africa and GCC countries expanding our operational footprint across major market segments. In conjunction with distribution services, MultiNet with assist the Company with creating a certification program for those companies wishing to become a certified DarkPulse installation partner." Mr. O'Leary continued, "Having certified installation partners across the region will help accelerate the adoption of our cutting-edge sensing technology products and services while offering superior technical services support after the sale."

About DarkPulse, Inc.

DarkPulse, Inc. uses advanced laser-based monitoring systems to provide rapid and accurate monitoring of temperatures, strains and stresses. The Company's technology excels when applied to live, dynamic critical infrastructure and structural monitoring, including pipeline monitoring, perimeter and structural surveillance, aircraft structural components and mining safety. The Company's fiber-based monitoring systems can assist markets that are not currently served, and its unique technology covers extended areas and any event that is translated into the detection of a change in strain or temperature. In addition to the Company's ongoing efforts with respect to the marketing and sales of its technology products and services to its customers, the Company also continues to explore potential strategic alliances through joint venture and licensing opportunities to further expand its global market position.

