Former Amazon, Oracle Exec Greg Born Joins Amino Health as Chief Growth Officer

Seasoned Operations Leader Brings Deep Expertise in Enterprise Growth & Healthcare Tech to Lead Next Phase of Amino Health's Scale & Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amino Health, the leading digital healthcare guidance platform, today announced that senior global operations executive Greg Born has joined the company as Chief Growth Officer.

(PRNewsfoto/Amino) (PRNewswire)

In his new role, the former Amazon, Oracle, and GE executive will lead Amino Health's strategy to expand market share, engage new buyers, and grow the number of plan members leveraging the Amino platform to make more informed decisions about their healthcare. With Born's guidance, Amino Health aims to enhance its operations, enabling both plan sponsors and members to derive maximum value from its platform and their benefits programs.

"Greg brings tremendous depth of experience driving operational excellence and leading growth and scale efforts at some of the most innovative technology and healthcare companies in the market," said David Vivero, Co-Founder and CEO of Amino Health. "Plan sponsors that offer Amino's innovative tool experience better ROI on their benefits investments, increase utilization across complex benefits portfolios, and make it simple for members to navigate our complex healthcare system. Greg's expertise is critical to delivering that value to plan sponsors, setting more members in motion on the path to better health."

Adding Born to Amino Health's C-suite will enable the company to capitalize on growth opportunities resulting from new federal regulations intended to increase healthcare price transparency. The Transparency in Coverage Rule (TIC) and No Surprises Act (NSA) that took effect in January 2022 mandate that all plan sponsors must provide a self-service price comparison tool, cost estimates in advance of services, and an in-network provider directory to members. This creates a multi-billion-dollar market opportunity that Amino Health will explore under Born's guidance.

With more than a decade of executive leadership spanning operational excellence, business transformation, and mergers and acquisitions, Born's career has included more than six years in healthcare technology. Prior to joining Amino Health, Born served as President/Chief Operating Officer at MDsave, Inc. In addition to global strategy and operations roles at Amazon, Oracle, and GE, Born also helped lead mergers and acquisitions at US Anesthesia Partners and Change Healthcare where he oversaw more than $2 billion in acquisitions. A graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, he spent 11 years as an Air Force C5 Galaxy Instructor Pilot, earning Presidential accolades for his service before transitioning to the civilian workforce.

"Today, the business case for Amino Health is stronger than ever. As the U.S. healthcare industry only grows in complexity, we're delivering the right solution at the right time," Born said. "Amino Health is defining the digital-first guidance market using high-integrity data to map the healthcare industry so that employers and plan sponsors can maximize their benefits program investment, and plan members have a simplified experience finding and managing their care."

To learn more about Amino Health's digital healthcare guidance platform, visit www.amino.com .

About Amino Health

Amino Health, the leading healthcare guidance platform, connects people with high-quality, cost-effective providers and benefits programs in context across the healthcare ecosystem. With more than 26B healthcare claims used to inform our actionable healthcare recommendations, Amino Health reduces wasteful claims spending, streamlines care routing, increases care quality, and improves member experience. To learn more, visit amino.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Liz Reilly

Next PR

lreilly@nextpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amino