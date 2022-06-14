Leading Non-Alcoholic Spirits Brand The Free Spirits Company Launches The Spirit of MIlano

MILL VALLEY, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for summer, The Free Spirits Company is expanding its range of non-alcoholic spirits to launch The Spirit of Milano. Made in the 'spirit' of the great Italian Aperitivos, The Spirit of Milano embodies a perfectly balanced bitter and sweet experience that is made for negronis and poolside spritzes.

The Spirit of Milano (PRNewswire)

Led by bitter orange and sun-ripened fruit, this expression is supported by notes of cinnamon, clove and rhubarb, delivering a complex, bold sensorial experience. What's more, The Spirit of Milano is further heightened by the heat of South American pepper and fortified with B-Vitamins and Amino Acids to elevate the cocktail experience and the drinker's state of mind.

The Spirit of Milano was inspired by what its name suggests, the city of Milan. "With this expression, we turned to the place that inspired so many of the great Italian Aperitivos: Milano, Italy," says Free Spirits Head of Innovation and Product Development, JD Dornell, PHD. "An epicenter of food, art, culture, fashion and the birthplace of this amazing, versatile genre of liqueurs, The Spirit of Milano has been created to honor and embody all of this."

The Spirit of Milano joins The Free Spirits Company's existing expressions which include The Spirit of Tequila, The Spirit of Gin and the Spirit of Bourbon. Inspired by the world's great spirits, each one of the Free Spirits is crafted to be a complex, nuanced, 1:1 non-alcoholic expression to the great spirits and liqueurs of the world.

"When we look at product innovation at The Free Spirits Company, we think about the cocktails people love to drink," says brand founder and CEO Milan Martin. "The world loves a great Negroni. And how perfect is a beautiful Spritz on a warm summer day."

Younger generations are establishing a 'new normal' when it comes to alcohol consumption. Millennials and Generation Z are consuming 20%-30% less alcohol and devoting more time to being alcohol-free than any other generation before them, and others have begun to follow suit. In recent years, there have been a handful of 'non-alcoholic' beverages introduced to the market. But with Free Spirits, the ceremony and socialization of cocktails can remain without compromising taste or well-being.

By replacing traditional liquor with a Free Spirit, drinkers have the power to 'dial-up' or 'dial-down' a cocktail - all the way from 'non-alcoholic' to 'just a touch' of booze to 'half and half' and beyond.

Like all of the Free Spirits, The Spirit of Milano is crafted to be bold, delicious and non-alcoholic. With 15 calories and 4g sugar, The Spirit of Milano is infused with B Vitamins and Amino Acids to help elevate the drinker's mood, energy and experience.

Retailing for $37 for a 750mL bottle and is available June 13.

Located in Marin County, California, The Free Spirits Company crafts non-alcoholic spirits including Bourbon, Gin and Tequila through a process called Distillate Reconstruction that sources natural real ingredients like American White Oak, European Juniper, and Mexican Blue Agave, then distills their essence and reconstructs the unique nose, flavor notes, and mouthfeel of the world's great liquors. Where the alcohol would have been, Free Spirits infuses vitamins B3 and B6 along with naturally uplifting amino acids like taurine for that little something extra. With Free Spirits, drinkers have complete control to 'dial-up' or 'dial-down' their favorite cocktail from replacing 1:1 to 'half and half' or beyond, without sacrificing taste. Free Spirits are made for those who refuse to compromise between a great cocktail and a great time. The days without complex and delicious non-alcoholic options are over, it is time to break free. Free Spirits - the good spirit of great cocktails.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Free Spirits Company