Marketing Industry Veteran Claude Zdanow Joins Integrum Worldwide as President

Zdanow brings a wide range of industry experience and an entrepreneurial spirit to Integrum Worldwide. His role will be rooted in supporting the company's future growth, continued scale, and its global M&A strategy

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrum Worldwide , the Apollo Capital Corp and M2B Growth Enterprises backed marketing agency collective, today announced that marketing industry veteran Claude Zdanow has joined as President. Zdanow adds to an exceptional leadership team that supports Integrum's two agencies Storia and Chalk and will be responsible for driving all future growth, continued scale, and global mergers and acquisitions for Integrum Worldwide's growing collective of agencies.

Integrum Worldwide operates as a platform that supports marketing agencies by centralizing key shared services and allowing the agencies to focus on what they do best. This allows clients to have the best of both worlds, boutique creativity and agility with big agency scale and range of services.

Zdanow will report to CEO & Chairman of the Board Irv Minnaker, where he will oversee core initiatives to support the company's global growth vision, including agency finance and planning, agency operations and performance, new business and client relationships, talent, and global mergers and acquisitions.

Zdanow joins Integrum Worldwide following a period of scale and growth for the company. The company has recently acquired two agencies, Hell's Creative and Shell Shock, and is currently finalizing another acquisition that will be announced before year end.

Zdanow is a seasoned business and marketing industry leader who has spent more than 17 years growing numerous businesses in music and in marketing that worked with some of the world's most reputable names and brands. Zdanow has built and scaled several businesses from small start-up operations to global brands generating tens of millions of dollars in enterprise value and whose clients included global brands like 7-Eleven, Brown Forman, Disney's FX Networks, The Recording Academy, Peter Thomas Roth, Pernod Ricard, Rolls Royce, and Xbox. Prior to his career in marketing he spent many years in the music industry. Zdanow's music industry career included building and leading businesses responsible for work with artists like Avicii, The Chainsmokers, The Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Eminem, Drake, and Yo-yo Ma.

"Claude's track-record as a leader and organization builder speaks for itself, and he will be an incredible asset for Integrum Worldwide," said Irv Minnaker. "We are thrilled to welcome Claude to the Integrum Worldwide family as we execute on our vision to scale globally through continued M&A and organic growth. Great talent is at the core of our organization and what Claude brings to the table will just add to that."

"The experience and talent that Claude brings to the organization is unparalleled. His experience navigating, building, and scaling through both the best and the worst of climates gives him the tenure needed to help us grow to the next level. We are excited to have him as part of the Integrum Worldwide leadership team and look forward to what he brings to the group in the near future," said Daniel Kordash of M2B Growth Enterprises, one of Integrum Worldwide's principal backers.

ABOUT INTEGRUM WORLDWIDE

Integrum Worldwide is a collective of specialist agencies including Storia and Chalk. Together, they believe in the power of combining the radical creativity of independents with the seamless integration of a one-stop-shop.

The collective is a host of agencies in the marketing services space including branding, creative, paid media, search engine optimization, and experiential marketing. Through this model, Integrum Worldwide delivers scalable, measurable, and integrated marketing solutions that deliver results. In addition, Integrum Worldwide is focused on developing a best in class corporate culture and putting sustainability, diversity and inclusion, and its overall employee population first.

The Integrum Worldwide marketing agency collective focuses on clients in the middle and upper market with a roster that includes Jennifer Adams, Steven Soderbergh's Singani 63, PBS, Edrington Americas, We Are Memphis, Cyrcurion, Xcellerate 35, Chemtech, and Beauty Magnet. The collective has teams in the United States, Canada, South America, and India.

