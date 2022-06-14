Modine To Host Investor & Analyst Day in New York City on June 22, 2022

Modine's executive leadership team to provide unique insight into the Company's multi-year strategy, financial outlook and business opportunities
RACINE, Wis., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, today announced that it will host an Investor and Analyst Day at The New York Stock Exchange in New York City, NY on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
The event will feature presentations from members of Modine's executive management team including:
- Chief Executive Officer – Neil D. Brinker
- Chief Financial Officer – Michael B. (Mick) Lucareli
- President, Performance Technologies – Adrian I. Peace
- President, Climate Solutions – Eric S. McGinnis
The presentation will begin at 8:30am ET and the simultaneous, live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. A webcast replay will also be available on the website shortly after the conclusion of the event.
Date/Time:
Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 8:30 AM ET
Webcast:
Modine, with fiscal 2022 revenues of $2.1 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.
Kathleen Powers
(262) 636-1687
kathleen.t.powers@modine.com
