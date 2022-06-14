Sylvan Realty Brokers $45+ Million SFR Portfolio Sale in Atlanta, GA

ATLANTA, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sylvan Realty brokered the sale of a $45+ million, 200+ home single-family rental portfolio in metro Atlanta. The sale was between two premier institutional firms attracted to high-performing portfolios.

PORTFOLIO DETAILS:

Value add, 3/2, 1400+ sq ft homes in growth submarkets in commuter-friendly, highly desirable neighborhoods

Mid-tier priced homes offer high market demand and solid rent growth

Superior finishes and institutional quality renovations and property management

The Atlanta market is ranked #2 for total renter-occupied single-family homes

$225,000+ price per door

"This transaction provided a terrific opportunity to acquire a high performing portfolio in a very desirable submarket. We believe this portfolio is well positioned for continued growth," said John Bielefeldt, of Sylvan Realty.

ABOUT SYLVAN REALTY

Sylvan Realty provides world-class acquisition and disposition brokerage services for select institutional portfolios. We are a fully licensed real estate brokerage firm. Sylvan Realty is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sylvan Road.

ABOUT SYLVAN ROAD

Sylvan Road is an investment firm focused exclusively on single family real estate. We are a technology-enabled, data centric, idea-driven firm that utilizes, proprietary analytics on our platform. We were one of the earliest pioneers in the sector, and currently have over $3.5 billion1 in assets under management.

Sylvan Road controls the end-to-end investment process through its subsidiaries in investment and asset management, general contracting and construction management, field services and property management. Sylvan Road manages capital for blue chip institutions, insurance companies, credit and real estate funds, asset managers and family offices.

To learn more about available portfolios and services, please visit SylvanRE.com or call Becca Stapp at (404) 522-4008 x 1324.

1 As of April 1, 2022

